Mann Ki Baat: PM gives deets on new football stadium in Ladakh, talks of fitness among youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke a couple of tradition of health as he cited the recognition of sports activities throughout the nation ranging from Manipur to Ladakh. Addressing the nation via his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme of the yr, Modi stated Ladakh will quickly have an open artificial monitor and astro turf soccer stadium.

“This stadium is being built at a height of more than 10,000 feet and its construction is going to be completed soon. This will be the largest open stadium in Ladakh where 30,000 spectators can sit together,” he added.

The soccer stadium can even have an artificial monitor with eight lanes, Modi stated, including there can even be a hostel facility with one thousand beds.

He additional stated the stadium has been licensed by FIFA, world greatest organisation of soccer.

“Whenever such a big sports infrastructure comes up, it brings great opportunities to the youth of the country,” Modi stated in the course of the tackle. A challenge like this additionally promotes tourism and generates employment, he added.

Modi additional spoke about Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, a 24-year-old youth from Manipur, who had made a document of 109 push-ups in a minute. “Breaking the record is nothing new for Niranjoy Singh. Earlier too, he had held the record for most knuckle push-ups with one hand in a minute,” the Prime Minister stated, hoping this may encourage the youths within the nation to make bodily health part of their life.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is the Prime Minister’s month-to-month radio tackle, which is broadcast on the final Sunday of each month.

The programme is broadcast on your complete community of AIR and Doordarshan and in addition on AIR News and cellular app. The first episode of the programme was aired on October 3, 2014.