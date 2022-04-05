Manning, Tancoo differ on CSO report

News

MINISTER within the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning mentioned a current report by the Central Statistical Office (CSO) of $5.5 billion in GDP development final 12 months was a welcome signal that confirmed gentle on the finish of the tunnel for TT after a chronic interval of financial fallout from the covid19 pandemic. However Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo sharply disagreed, alleging an absence of any Government measures to spice up the economic system.

On Monday, Newsday cited a CSO report from final 12 months’s second quarter, Q2, (January-March) to 3rd quarter, Q3 (April-June).

From Q2-Q3, the quarterly worth GDP rose by $5.5 billion from $38.9 billion to $44.5 billion, a 14 per cent rise (or 8.9 per cent if adjusted for inflation.)

The rise included a one per cent dip within the power sector, a 0.1 per cent fall in manufacturing, an 89 per cent rise in building (as a result of set up of the Cassia oil/fuel platform) and a 24 per cent rise in commerce (together with a 42 per cent rise in wholesale commerce and a 38 per cent rise in automobile gross sales.)

Manning mentioned, “The increase in GDP reflects an overall increase in economic activity. This came from the gradual removal of covid health restrictions and increased prices in the energy and petrochemical sectors.” He mentioned the Government had saved the economic system on a secure footing throughout one of many sharpest financial downturns in world historical past such that TT was now poised for “significant economic growth.” Manning concluded, “We are not completely out of turbulent waters yet, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Tancoo thought the report back to be of restricted worth, now in Q3 of 2022. “The information is dated. It is a partial snapshot of over one year ago and many things have happened since then.”

“My concern remains that while certain sectors may finally be starting to reverse downward trends, this does not translate to real growth potential.”

He mentioned if indicators pivot in direction of pre-covid ranges, this was merely a response to the enjoyable of Government restrictions.

“Businesses closed for months at the moment are opening again up so commerce seems to be rising.

“However, I see no renewed confidence within the economic system manifested in funding in micro, small and medium sized companies, or new enterprise registration and opening up, and these are the entities which push an economic system greater than merely the choose few mega enterprise magnates.

“So while figures may show economic growth, the more pressing issue – development – and the potential for new revenue streams, diversification, etcetera, remains lagging. Sadly too, there appears to be no Government policy designed to stimulate this substantial sub sector.”

Tancoo mentioned the Government’s admission of the failure of its 2021 finances insurance policies focusing on SMEs and the year-long delay on this admission, had indicated its precedence bias.

“More have to be accomplished for the productive sectors, particularly given the brand new emergent challenges on account of the Russia/Ukraine battle, for instance, to stimulate the home meals manufacturing sector.

“The Minister of Finance sat on over $430 million, designated for an agricultural stimulus incentive for one year, while the agricultural sector floundered, and food wholesalers and retailers became increasingly dependent on imports.”

He mentioned this additionally tells of Government’s “mismatched policy prescriptions vis-a-vis the needs of the population and the economy.”