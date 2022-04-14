Man’s body discovered following shootout in Eastern Cape | News24

Gqeberha police have been alerted to the bullet-riddled physique of a person in Walmer Township on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscila Naidu stated the invention was made after police responded to a capturing incident at about 13:00.

Naidu stated that, on arrival, police discovered the physique of a 36-year-old male in an alley between Goniwe Street and Area Q.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” stated Naidu.

A case of homicide was opened for investigation.

Naidu stated the identification of the deceased particular person has been withheld till his subsequent of kin is traced.

The man’s lifeless physique was found simply hours after two males have been shot and killed exterior a shopping center on Heugh Road at 11.30 the identical day.