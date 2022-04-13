Man’s condom found in Brisbane park bush where teen allegedly raped
A used condom full of an alleged rapist’s DNA was present in a bush at a Brisbane park the place two 15-year-old women have been allegedly raped by a gang of not less than 4 males.
The 4 accused have been charged with a mixed 160 offences stemming from the assault in Calamvale District Park in Calamvale in Brisbane’s south on December 28, 2020.
The males have been charged in January 2021 and all 4 have been aged between 19 and 21 on the time. Neither them nor the alleged victims will be named for authorized causes.
On Wednesday, two of the 4 accused males had their circumstances heard in Brisbane Magistrates Court. Deputy Chief Magistrate Janelle Brassington summarised the case in opposition to them.
It is unclear how the victims and accused males met, however they’d been messaging via Snapchat the day earlier than the alleged rape.
The subsequent day, the victims have been picked up from Woodridge practice station. They purchased cigarettes, went to a quarry and drank cider, they shared a bottle of Jim Beam with the boys.
They then went to a pool in Runcorn.
“After some time, the [victims] asked to be driven to the train station, they, however, agreed to the suggestion that they go to the Calamvale District Park,” Brassington stated.
Security cameras captured the accused duo and the victims arriving on the park at 9.04pm in a single automotive. A second automotive of males arrived at 9.39pm.