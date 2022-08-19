Man’s conversation with daughter about his pic with someone ‘pretty famous’ is hilarious

If you’re a common consumer of the Internet, it’s possible you’ll pay attention to the posts that doc humorous conversations between dads and their youngsters. There is a modern inclusion to that class and this submit is a couple of father telling his daughter that he took a picture with somebody ‘pretty famous’. Turns out, the dad ended up getting an image with singer Harry Styles.

The daughter Noëy took to Twitter to share in regards to the incident which has left individuals chuckling. “My dad was like ‘I met a guy today apparently he’s pretty famous’. I’m like ‘cool, who.’ He like ‘idk his name’ then sends a picture. Tell me why it’s Harry Styles. Lol,” she wrote and posted the picture that her father captured. While replying to her personal submit, the daughter additionally added, “My dad is loving this lol. He said this is confirmation that all his dad jokes are funny lol.”

Take a have a look at the submit that exhibits the person with Harry Styles:

My dad was like “I met a guy today apparently he’s pretty famous”

I’m like “cool, who”

he like “idk his name” then sends an image. Tell me why it’s harry types lol pic.twitter.com/9QuguDGZxW — Noëy (@noeyhodges) August 15, 2022

Since being shared, the submit has gone viral with over 5.3 lakh likes. The share has additionally been retweeted over 25,000 occasions. The tweet has prompted individuals to share numerous feedback. “Harry just be meeting everyone’s parents but the fans,” joked a Twitter consumer. “My parents met Emma Stone at an event. Didn’t know who she was but was told she was a famous actress. Emma’s companion offered to take the pic and instead of asking him to be in the pic, too, they said Sure. It was Andrew Garfield,” shared one other. “So cute. Your dad is awesome,” wrote a 3rd.