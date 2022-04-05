Man’s credit score ruined after he says bank declared he had 18 months of late payments on car

A metro Atlanta man says his credit score rating is ruined after a serious financial institution retroactively declared he had 18 straight months of late funds on his automotive.

It got here a shock for Christian Friese as a result of Chase Bank had by no means despatched him a discover or alert a few late cost throughout these 18 months. He says he all the time paid on time.

“I just want them to fix my credit — put it back to the way it should be,” Friese informed Channel 2 Investigative reporter Justin Gray.

Friese stated it was not till after he bought the 2019 Range Rover that he heard concerning the lengthy listing of alleged late funds.

“About two weeks later I get notified that there’s eighteen new late payments on my credit. Eighteen,” Friese stated.

Friese stated the month earlier than he bought the automotive, Chase mistakenly flagged a late cost that he disputed.

Friese stated Chase mounted the error, or so he thought.

It was a number of weeks later that Chase notified him and informed credit score reporting bureaus that there have been 18 late funds on the account.

“You have to understand the whole time I had the car never was I late. My credit was never showing late ever,” Friese stated.

Friese runs a enterprise making cellphone equipment that was hit arduous at the beginning of the pandemic.

He entered right into a COVID-19 aid cost plan with Chase at the moment. Chase allowed him to skip funds and owe the cash on the finish of the lease.

But now the financial institution has decided that each one the funds since then are late.

Friese has seen his credit score rating drop like a rock.

“My score has dropped 130 points. I can’t apply for anything. I actually wanted to buy a piece of property for an investment. I can’t qualify because my score is too low,” Friese stated.

A Chase spokesperson says a member of their govt workplace is now investigating the case and can attain out to Friese immediately.

