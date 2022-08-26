Man’s Decomposing Body Found In Gurgaon Hostel, Missing Roommate Charged

His physique was discovered after locals complained of a foul scent coming from his room.

Gurgaon:

A 26-year-old man’s decomposing physique was present in a PG in Palam Vihar space in Gurgaon, police stated on Friday.

The sufferer was recognized as Radha Vallabh, a local of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, they stated.

His physique was discovered after locals complained of a foul scent coming from his room and knowledgeable the police.

According to the police, Radha Vallabh labored in a non-public firm in Manesar and had shifted to a PG in Palam Vihar on August 18.

He shared the room with one Kanhaiya, a buddy of his, who hailed from Hathras in UP.

Kanhaiya, who has been lacking, has been made a suspect within the case and has been booked for homicide, police stated.

Police stated that they’re trying to find Kanhaiya, including the trigger behind the homicide can be revealed solely after his arrest.

Police recovered the decomposing physique of Radha Vallabh on Friday from his PG room, which was locked from outdoors, whereas his buddy Kanhaiya was discovered lacking.

Krishan Kumar, a brother of the sufferer, in his criticism stated that Kanhaiya had been a buddy of his brother for the final three years and was recognized to their household.

The household was knowledgeable of the incident on Thursday by one Naresh Kumar Jain, who stated a lifeless physique had been discovered from Kanhaiya’s room.

When he reached there, he discovered it was his brother’s.

“Kanhaiya, the roommate of my brother, fled after killing my brother and he killed my brother in enmity. To hide his dead body, he locked the room from the outside,” Krishan Kumar stated in his criticism.

An FIR has been registered towards Kanhaiya underneath sections 302 (homicide) and 201 (hiding proof) of the IPC at Palam Vihar Police Station.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, who did the publish mortem, stated that the damage marks discovered on Vallabh’s head and different physique components had been two to 3 days outdated.

Samples of viscera have been despatched to FSL, Bhondsi for examination, he stated.

“The body was handed over to the relatives after post mortem. The reason for the murder will be cleared only after the arrest of the accused. Efforts are on to arrest the accused,” stated Sub Inspector Dinesh Kumar, the Investigating Officer.

