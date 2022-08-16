Man’s interesting conversation with Rapido driver who produced his own mini-series sparks chatter

Often folks take to Twitter to share about conversations they’ve with their cab drivers or bike riders. Just like a person of the micro-blogging platform named Parag Jain did. In his thread, he shared about his attention-grabbing dialog with a Rapido driver named Vignesh Nagabusanam who produced his personal mini-series.

“Had Mixed @Peakbengaluru moment [sic]. Rapido rider came to pick up at WeWork. During the ride, he asked me ‘On which floor are you working?’ After giving him an Intro, asked if he has been in wework, he replied “Sir, two years back I use to work in the same building”. In the thread Jain added, “He used to work in the operations team of a Chinese company but due to china Apps ban lost his job in March 2020. He couldn’t find any other job due to the COVID situation. Thought of working on his longtime passion for directing films.”

In the next tweets Jain defined how Nagabusanam created a mini-series from his financial savings which acquired awards at totally different movie festivals however did not have industrial success.

Take a take a look at the tweets:

Created a Mini-series by investing all financial savings. Series received a terrific response and gained round 15 Film Fests. Received curiosity from OTT however rejected it as a result of industrial points. A undertaking couldn’t fetch any cash. — Parag Jain (@kparagjain) August 15, 2022

“After all efforts and being financially broke for the last 2 years, He finally thought of riding Rapido part-time just to survive. He haven’t told his mother that he is been doing Rapido trips, doesn’t want to make her worry,” Jain shared. He additionally posted a picture of the Nagabusanam’s visiting card and shared that he’s searching for new tasks. He concluded his put up with a hyperlink to the mini-series.

The tweet thread has acquired tons of reactions. An particular person tagged Rapido and urged them to present some recognition to the person. “I think his story is short film worthy too,” posted one other. People additionally tagged others within the hope that they may be capable of assist Nagabusanam.