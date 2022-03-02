Man’s magic trick with sugar stuns people. Watch viral video

Irrespective of their age, most individuals are left amused once they see a magic trick being carried out. Probably that’s the reason, this video of a person exhibiting a trick utilizing sugar is now going every kind of viral on-line. There is an opportunity that the video will go away you surprised too.

The submit was initially posted on TikTok. The Twitter deal with that re-shared the video additionally posted, “I’ve watched this 57 times and still can’t figure it out.” The video opens to point out the person opening the sachet of sugar and pouring it into his left hand. He then throws the sugar into air and after a while pours it from his proper hand.

Take a take a look at the video that can go away you shocked:

The submit, since being shared has gathered greater than 5.5 million views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous feedback.

“Only thing I can think of is someone off camera handing him something, you should never assume someone isn’t helping during sleight of hand. Dude’s good, watched many times following each hand, this is the only time it appears out of sight,” wrote a Twitter person.

“Mind blown,” posted one other. “Great sleight of hand. If you want to know how he masterfully pulls this – freeze it at 00:08 and look at his right thumb. Yes it’s a prop but still, he nails it expertly,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?