Man’s rant on increasing screen time gets netizen’s nod of approval

Mobile telephones have grow to be an indispensable a part of life for a lot of. From scrolling via the infinite feeds to binging on numerous reveals, folks use their telephones for various functions. However, this behavior additionally finally ends up rising the display time for a lot of. And now, a video reminding folks to limit the time has now created a buzz on-line.

Content creator Yuvraj Dua posted the video on his private Instagram profile. He defined his factors in a witty manner that will make you chortle out loud.

The video opens to indicate the person addressing folks in a humorous manner after which explaining that folks at the moment are hooked on their telephones. He explains how after each 5 minutes all folks need to do is test their social media feeds as if doing so will make Genie seem in entrance of them to grant them three needs. At one level he additionally talks concerning the viral songs like Kacha Badam and Oo Antava which have taken over the Internet – and folks’s minds. He ends the video with three questions and in considered one of them he asks “If it is us who are using the phone or it is the other way round?”

“Tag a friend and tell them to reduce their screen-time. Give me a “Nothing is impossible but this is” within the feedback,” he posted whereas sharing the video.

Take a have a look at the video that reveals the person’s hilarious but apt rant:

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, it has gathered tons of likes. Till now, the video has collected multiple lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous feedback.

“Kehndi hundi si screen time kam karwade,” joked an Instagram consumer refereeing to a Twitter pattern that current went viral. “Seedhi baat, no bakwas, as always,” praised one other. “Still can’t get over it,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?