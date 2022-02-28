Man’s reaction to knowing fried ice cream exists is hilarious. Watch

Ice cream is a dish that melts beneath warmth and to place it in sizzling oil to fry it looks as if an not possible task. However, if you’re not already conscious, then you may be shocked – and completely satisfied, if you’re a foodie – to know {that a} dish referred to as fried ice cream exists. And, a video associated to the meals merchandise has created a chatter on-line. The clip exhibits a person’s response to discovering out about it.

The video is posted on the be a part of Instagram web page of Carlo Bruno Longo and Sarah, a pair who additionally shares movies on TikTook. “His face at the end,” they wrote whereas posting the video that has now left individuals in splits.

The video opens to indicate a lady asking the person “Do you want to get fried ice cream for dessert?” To which, the person nearly spits out the drink he’s having. He then goes on to say, “Fried ice cream? Fried??” The remainder of the video exhibits his response, together with when the dish is served. Text showing on the display screen additionally provides context to the video. “Showing my Italian husband fried ice cream for the first time,” it reads.

Take a take a look at the video which will go away you laughing out loud. You can even relate to this video, in the event you additionally heard about fried ice cream for the primary time:

The video has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral with over two million likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish varied sorts of feedback.

“He’s traumatised right there,” wrote an Instagram person together with a laughing out loud emoticon. “The ending,” posted one other. “It’s funny because it does sound like it would be a joke if you didn’t know,” expressed a 3rd. “Love the end is just him staring in disbelief and just says ‘fried ice-cream’,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?