Man’s stunning TikTok fools woman

A US TikTok persona was pressured to apologise after his parody video tricked a girl and led to her driving hours to see a picturesque lake apparently within the US state of North Carolina.

Zachary Keesee, 22, was behind the viral TikTok, who posted a shocking video of what he claimed to be Gastonia in North Carolina.

In actuality, Mr Keesee’s video was shot in January 2020 at Lauterbrunnen in Switzerland, a mountainous village with a crystal clear lake at its centre.

Mr Keesee, who lives in North Carolina, garnered greater than 5 million views on the video, one in every of 19 in a “Not Carolina” collection he began on TikTok.

The 22-year-old repeatedly jokes in his captions, importing movies of picturesque European areas and mislabelling them as spots in North Carolina.

The Gastonia/Switzerland video was sufficient to idiot Florida girl Olivia Garcia, who noticed Mr Keesee’s video and jumped on the likelihood to see the snow-capped village.

Ms Garcia, 26, went so far as roadtripping from her household dwelling in Jupiter, Florida to take a look at the spot.

“I’m from south Florida, so the closet thing we have to mountains down here are landfills, which is why I was so excited when I saw the TikTok,” Ms Garcia told the Charlotte Observer.

“I had never heard of Gastonia before, but the name sounded like something out of a Disney movie.”

As the Garcia household drove nearer to Gastonia, Olivia started to grasp she may need been tricked, recognizing “run-down gas stations” and no working bogs.

“I realised when we were like 20 minutes out that something wasn’t right,” she stated.

“I’m sure there’s a nicer part of town, but we didn’t stick around long enough to find out.”

Mr Keesee stated he felt unhealthy concerning the scenario.

“I told her I was sorry on her video,” Mr Keesee advised the publication.

“She seemed to take some humour out of it, and said it was OK.”

Mr Keesee stated his movies, regardless of being a joke, are continuously bombarded with commenters telling him he’s improper.

“People are telling me how I have never been to Gastonia, or not from there,” Mr Keesee advised The Charlotte Observer.

“I’m sorry if they don’t understand the humour I intended with the videos, but hey, you can’t trust everything you see on the internet. Always research!”

Ms Garcia posted her personal video laughing off the truth that she was tricked, encouraging her followers to be savvy on the web.

“Moral of the story, don’t believe anything you see on the internet,” Ms Garcia stated.