Mansfield Woman Charged In Death Of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe

CANTON (CBS) – A Mansfield girl has been arrested in connection with the death of Boston Police officer John O’Keefe who was discovered unresponsive exterior a Canton house Saturday morning.

The Norfolk County District Attorney mentioned 41-year-old Karen Read is charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of a motorcar collision inflicting demise and motorcar murder.

READ MORE: 3 Fishermen Rescued After Boat Sinks Off Scituate

O’Keefe was discovered within the snow close to a Fairview Road house belonging to folks he knew. Investigators mentioned Read drove to the world with O’Keefe early Saturday morning, probably shortly after midnight.

After he was found, O’Keefe was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital the place he was pronounced useless.

I-Team sources say Read and O’Keefe had been in a relationship and investigators have video of the incident from a Ring doorbell digital camera. Read’s automotive has been impounded, based on sources.

READ MORE: Boston Streets Remain A Snowy Mess Days After Blizzard

O’Keefe was a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department.

“John was a kind person, dedicated to his family, and will be greatly missed by his coworkers and anyone who had the privilege of meeting him,” Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long mentioned. “Today, the Massachusetts State Police and the Norfolk County District Attorney‘s Office arrested the person responsible for John’s death.”

Read is anticipated to be arraigned Wednesday morning, the place extra particulars could also be launched.

MORE NEWS: Keller @ Large: Politics In Tom Brady’s Playbook?

“Additional narrative information may be put into the record during arraignment tomorrow,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey mentioned. “Tonight our thoughts are very much with those whom John left behind.”