Mansour past old dramas, keen to play on

Josh Mansour needs to show he can play on subsequent NRL season after admitting his exit from Penrith harm his soccer final yr.

Mansour will get his subsequent probability for South Sydney on Saturday night time in opposition to St George Illawarra, with Jaxson Paulo sidelined by way of concussion.

Latrell Mitchell can be sure to play, with coach Jason Demetriou stating he’s working at 95 per cent, after requiring a cortisone injection for his knee final weekend.

Veteran winger Mansour is conscious he should take his possibilities in 2022.

The 31-year-old was out and in of the Rabbitohs’ prime facet final yr by way of damage and kind, after being pushed out by Penrith on the finish of 2020.

The former Kangaroos and NSW State of Origin participant has admitted it was successful to his ego spending time in reserve grade final yr, and that his kind suffered as he battled to cope with his Penrith exit.

“I won’t lie, it did definitely (affect me),” Mansour instructed AAP final month

“I was there for nine seasons so I would be lying if I said it didn’t.

“I simply did not have a lot stability (final yr). I struggled to search out it, not solely on the sector however off the sector too

“It was challenging for me, having such a strong connection with the club. I have a lot of great mates there.

“When I first got here (to Souths) I used to be a little bit of an outsider, coming late. But now I really feel like I’m actually entrenched with the workforce and have constructed connections with the boys now.”

Mansour insists all the heartache is well behind him now, and he no longer holds any grudges towards the defending premiers.

Nor does he have any uncertainty around what he must do to ensure he can take his NRL career into a 12th season next year with his Souths contract up in 2022.

Mansour began this year in first grade when Blake Taaffe was ruled out of round one at the 11th hour, but Mitchell’s return the following week left him out of the team.

His current chance is only guaranteed for one week with Paulo back in training on Thursday, but Mansour is eager to take any chance to try and show he can extend his career.

“I wish to hold going,” Mansour mentioned.

“The physique is feeling nice, I’m feeling younger consider it or not. I wish to let my footy do the speaking.

“If I can grab another contract, that would be awesome.”

Meanwhile Demetriou mentioned Mansour had proven a dedication to get again into the NRL whereas in reserve grade, somewhat than seeing it as a demotion.

“His attitude has been first-class, and it has rubbed off on some young outside backs,” the coach mentioned on Friday.

“He has earned the right to play first grade and will come in confident.”