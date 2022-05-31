Mantashe, energy dept dropped the ball on Shell’s seismic blasting plans, court hears | Fin24

Minister Gwede Mantashe did not have in mind the affect {that a} seismic survey off the Wild Coast would have on communities, a courtroom heard.

The means of renewing Shell’s exploration proper was farcical, mentioned the candidates’ authorized counsel.

Wild Coast communities need the High Court to completely block Shell’s proposed survey.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and his division slipped up in 2021 after they accredited the renewal of an exploration allow for Shell to conduct a seismic survey off the Wild Coast, a courtroom heard.

It was argued that this was as a result of the issues of affected communities and the affect of the survey on the setting and their non secular and cultural practices had not been thought-about.

An software by Wild Coast communities and non-profit organisations corresponding to Sustaining the Wild Coast is being heard within the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha over three days this week. They are looking for to completely block Shell’s proposed seismic survey.

The candidates need the courtroom to put aside an exploration proper granted to Impact Africa in 2014, after which later transferred to Shell, to conduct the seismic blasting searching for offshore oil and fuel sources.

They contend that Shell didn’t conduct a significant session course of with and affected events concerning the survey. They additionally argue that Shell doesn’t have the required environmental authorisation by way of the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA).

The exploration allow in query was renewed in 2017 and once more in 2021.

Mantashe was appointed minister of mineral sources and power in 2018. He is a respondent within the matter and is giving an account for selections made by the minister’s workplace, together with that of the previous.

The candidates need the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s (DMRE) resolution to grant the exploration proper and its subsequent renewals to be put aside. They additionally need a declaration from the courtroom that an Environmental Management Programme (EMPr) underneath the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) doesn’t equate to an environmental authorisation underneath the NEMA.

Shell relied closely on its accredited EMPr as environmental authorisation for its proposed survey.

Representing seven of the candidates, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, put ahead that Mantashe didn’t think about the “voices of communities”, the survey’s environmental hurt and the efficacy of mitigation measures in place when he allowed for the renewal of the exploration proper.

Ngcukaitobi mentioned the entire means of granting the exploration proper and its renewals was “farcical”.

Initially, the applying for the precise got here from Impact Africa in 2013. The minister on the time, Ben Martins, solely had entry to the applying for the exploration proper from Impact Africa, the proposed EMPr and the suggestions made by the Petroleum Agency of South Africa (PASA).

“Those are the only three documents before the minister. We know of nothing else before the minister,” mentioned Ngcukaitobi.

In these paperwork, there was no reference to the cultural and non secular significance of the ocean to the communities within the space. The EMPr made no point out of the affect of seismic blasting on the non secular and cultural practices of communities, the heads of argument from the candidates learn. The communities argue that the seismic survey won’t solely be dangerous to their setting, however can even trigger them hurt on a non secular and cultural stage.

“So, we can accept it as common cause that the cultural and spiritual practices were not considered because it is not mentioned in the three documents before the minister at the time,” Ngcukaitobi mentioned.

The minister additionally didn’t have in mind the hurt to the setting and efficacy of mitigation measures and solely had one-sided info associated to Impact Africa’s software, its EMPr and PASA’s suggestions, Ngcukaitobi mentioned.

The course of grew to become extra “farcical” in 2017, when the primary renewal was granted. At the time, the division and officers mistakenly thought that an accredited environmental authorisation had been in place after they granted the renewal, Ngcukaitobi mentioned.

“It illustrates how superficial the entire process was… to actually miss a critical document like an approved environmental authorisation in your renewal process. It shows the entire thing is a big farce, really,” Ngcukaitobi added.

Considering info from scientific consultants on the affect of seismic surveys, from each the candidates and the respondents (which embody Impact Africa and Shell), there was an acknowledgement that the science had advanced because the first exploration proper was granted in 2014.

Ngcukaitobi mentioned there have been nonetheless analysis gaps within the affect of seismic surveys, the place additional testing was required. This urged that the 2013 EMPr – which outlined environmental dangers and mitigation measures – couldn’t be relied upon for a survey to be performed now.

The scientists agreed that there was not sufficient knowledge, Ngcukaitobi mentioned.

But Mantashe, because the authority chargeable for making an allowance for the potential harms and the efficacy of the mitigation measures, didn’t achieve this, the courtroom heard. “There is zero evidence of the minister applying himself to the harms and efficacy of mitigation measures,” Ngcukaitobi mentioned.

Given that the science was inconclusive and evolving, the minister should have erred on a precautionary precept of defending the setting. Ngcukaitobi mentioned this was a world precept which South African courts had accepted.

Representing Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa, who joined the applying, advocate Nick Ferreira equally highlighted how the federal government had ignored the NEMA: Integrated Coastal Management Act (ICMA).

In phrases of the act, the state should be certain that coastal public property is used, managed, protected, conserved, and enhanced within the pursuits of the entire group and future generations.

Ferreira informed the courtroom that the minister had conceded that the ICMA was not thought-about. “Even as a check-box exercise, they forgot to check one of the boxes (the ICMA),” Ferreira mentioned.

Citing the minister’s answering affidavit, Ferreira mentioned it was believed that Shell didn’t require environmental authorisation by way of the NEMA, which was why the ICMA wasn’t triggered.

Ferreira, nevertheless, mentioned that the choice was illegal as a result of there had been a failure to have in mind statutory obligation. He mentioned there had been a fabric error of legislation, “which is an error made by the decision-maker and an error perpetuated by the minister in the minister’s answering affidavit”.

Climate change

Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa additionally argued that there was no consideration of the affect of the seismic survey on local weather change. The discovery of oil and fuel and their manufacturing would contribute to greenhouse fuel emissions and the affect of local weather change, the courtroom heard. These ought to have been thought-about.

Ferreira mentioned the respondents performed up the financial advantages corresponding to job creation from oil and fuel exploration and manufacturing, quite than how these initiatives would exacerbate the local weather disaster.

They (respondents) say you have to think about these advantages, however they need to exclude from consideration by decision-makers the harms that may outcome from that exploration. We say they can not have their cake and eat it. If the advantages of exploitation are related, then so too are the local weather change harms that may outcome from it. Advocate Nick Ferreira

The listening to resumes on Tuesday.

