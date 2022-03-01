Mantashe, Godongwana in talks over changes to fuel price make-up | Fin24

The battle between Russia and Ukraine is driving up crude oil costs and gasoline costs, says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Mantashe’s division is in talks with the finance minister about whether or not to remodel the petrol pricing methodology.

On Tuesday morning, the value of crude hit $100 per barrel, Reuters reported.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says discussions are underneath method with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to overview the pricing methodology for petrol.

The minister made the remarks on the sidelines of the Africa Energy Indaba convention, going down on the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Tuesday.

During his earlier tackle to the convention, he remarked that the battle between Russia and Ukraine is driving up crude oil costs, translating into “severely high fuel prices” for particular person international locations.

The value of Brent crude touched $100 per barrel on Tuesday morning, Reuters reported. Last week it traded at a seven-year excessive of $105.79, Reuters reported.

This does not bode well for domestic petrol prices. The petrol price will increase by R1.46 on Wednesday – pushing it beyond R21 per litre inland.

Mantashe said that the fuel tax relief announced in last week’s budget is effectively “corroded” by the petrol costs. No hikes to the fuel levy and the Road Accident Fund levy were introduced for this year.

“We are having a discussion with the minister of finance,” Mantashe stated when requested about whether or not the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy [DMRE] will intervene within the rising petrol prices.

“We are not responsible for the price. We are responsible for formulas. We are discussing with the minister of finance whether or not we should review how we calculate [the formula],” he stated.

Last week, Godongwana made a casual comment in his finances speech that he was consulting with Mantashe.

“The intention is review the structure of the petrol price going forward – to be competitive in this economy,” Godongwana stated.

In the 2022 Budget Review, National Treasury highlighted that administered value inflation – primarily from electrical energy and gasoline costs – elevated at an annual common of 8.2% between 2011 and 2021.

“Research on fuel price regulation has found that a combination of regulatory amendments can reduce the petrol price by 103.82 cents/litre, increasing GDP by 0.67 percentage points, by 2028,” the overview learn. Treasury indicated that such amendments embody these to the worldwide element of the essential gasoline value – proposed by the DMRE in 2018, however which haven’t but been carried out – and adjustments to the methodology.

Treasury is contemplating reviewing the Road Accident Fund Levy.