Mantashe to take Zondo report on review | News24

Gwede Mantashe says he’ll take the Zondo report on evaluate.

Mantashe says his legal professionals have been contemplating the report after the third half was launched.

The report really helpful that Mantashe be prosecuted for corruption.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe is ready to take the findings of the State Capture Inquiry on judicial evaluate.

Mantashe introduced this throughout a media briefing held on Wednesday on the Department of Mineral Resources’ Pretoria workplaces.

This was after the State Capture Inquiry discovered that Mantashe needs to be probed for corruption after he obtained safety installations with out cost from Bosasa.

“In the circumstances, there is a reasonable prospect that further investigation will uncover a prima facie case against Mantashe in respect of the offence of corruption,” the report said.

Mantashe mentioned his legal professionals have been at the moment going by means of the report and can be advising him shortly relating to what different authorized routes he might take to problem the report’s findings.

The report famous that the proof earlier than it confirmed that the previous ANC secretary-general needs to be investigated by way of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca).

“It sought to be able, through Mr Mantashe and the inducements and gain provided to him, to influence the leadership of those departments and organs of state, a leadership drawn almost exclusively from the ranks of the ANC and falling within the categories of public office bearers listed in the commission’s terms of reference,” the report said.

In 2019, Mantashe and his head of safety, Mzonke Nyakaza, admitted once they took members of the media on tour at his Boksburg dwelling that Bosasa had put in the CCTV cameras and perimeter lights at Mantashe’s three houses.

However, Mantashe mentioned the gear was put in on the behest of Bosasa govt Papa Leshabane, whom he known as a “family friend”.

Former Bosasa CEO and former director Leshabane led the operation to have safety upgrades achieved at three of Mantashe’s properties in Johannesburg and Eastern Cape.

Mantashe was on the time adamant that he “was secretary-general of the ANC, not a minister, so it was not like there were any tenders that I could give in return for the installations”.

“The installations were only done by Leshabane as a family friend,” he mentioned.

Mantashe mentioned on Wednesday: “My legal team is analysing the findings and will advise me shortly on how to proceed, but I have taken the decision to take the report on judicial review. The reasons is that the report itself states that there could only be a case if there is another investigation. The commission itself failed to find that but it’s now allocating this to another body to investigate,” mentioned Mantashe, including:

By saying it needs to be taken on judicial evaluate, I’m not saying the fee’s findings needs to be defied or that the R1 billion invested within the fee was wasted.

The state seize report, nevertheless, discovered that there was “reasonable suspicion” that Mantashe obtained the free installations for his houses, understanding that this was achieved to hunt, by means of him, affect by way of the departments that Bosasa did, or sought to do, enterprise with.

It additionally said that if authorities have been to dig deeper, they have been more likely to discover proof that Mantashe was corrupt in coping with state contractor Bosasa, which had controversially paid for upgrades to his dwelling.

During his testimony earlier than the state seize fee, Mantashe mentioned the upgrades have been a wholly harmless contribution from Leshabane, who was a household buddy, for a standard ceremony.

The fee discovered this rationalization unconvincing.

