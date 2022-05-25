Mantashe’s ‘nightmare’: Unease already brewing over new mineral rights system | Fin24

The course of to acquire a functioning and clear mineral rights system already seems riddled with issues.

Industry sources say the design of the tender is irreparably flawed.

Such a mineral rights system is essential to draw new mining funding into South Africa.

The long-awaited clear report of South Africa’s mineral rights – the lifeblood of the mining business’s future – is barely out of the beginning gates and is already mired in mistrust.

There isn’t any query {that a} functioning cadastral system is essential to draw mining funding to South Africa.

In most different mining jurisdictions which have such a system, it means traders seeking to pour funds into exploration want solely to open an internet browser to entry an up-to-date report of who holds which mining rights over any explicit property.

If there isn’t a mining proper over a selected property, the investor might submit an utility for it. If one other celebration already holds the appropriate, the investor might decide when it is because of expire or who the holder is, strategy them to purchase it or, as is usually the case, to kind a three way partnership (JV).

In South Africa, the place no such system exists, it’s an infinitely extra painful expertise for a possible investor to verify who owns which rights. It entails partaking with typically obstructive regional Department of Mineral Rights and Energy (DMRE) workplaces, which, when it comes to regulation, are supposed to decide if a property is offered for utility inside 14 days.

Currently, it takes over six months.

It isn’t any surprise then that exploration traders bypass South Africa, with the nation now receiving simply 0.76% of worldwide exploration funds, down from 5.42% in 2004.

That the tender course of for the system has begun ought to encourage hope, however the already messy nature of the matter has as an alternative evoked an all-too-familiar dread amongst business observers, and suspicion over the integrity of the method is mounting.

Mantashe’s ‘nightmare’

Badgered by the media for details about the system, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe had described the development of the cadastre as his “nightmare” because of how delayed it had been and the way slowly the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) was shifting to progress the tender course of and procurement of the system.

SITA was quick to tell Business Day that the hold-up was not its fault however that the procurement course of had stalled as a result of the DMRE officers sitting on the procurement committee had failed to deal with the considerations of exterior auditors. “Instead of people answering, they are running,” SITA MD Luvuyo Keyise reportedly stated.

Responding the Fin24’s questions this week, SITA stated it was not at liberty to reveal what points the auditors have raised, “save to say they have been brought to the attention of the relevant parties”.

The developments level to one thing stakeholders are more and more anxious about – that the tender has been irreparably flawed from the very begin and can finally fail to treatment the issues of record-keeping inside the division.

Designs on the prize

While business believes an off-the-shelf, cloud-based cadastral system is the quickest and surest means to supply what is required (together with the Minerals Council South Africa, which even supplied to pay for it), authorities has as an alternative sought out a vastly extra complicated custom-built “enterprise solution” to utterly change a number of departmental techniques.

“It’s the kind of mega-project that has CIOs of major listed companies shaking in their boots,” says Paul Miller, director of mining consultancy AmaranthCX.

In Miller’s view, the bid paperwork seem designed to deliberately exclude the apparent candidates.

Because the specs require bidders to have a BEE stage of between 1 and 4, foreign-owned specialist know-how suppliers couldn’t bid – a little bit of a bungle on condition that solely a handful of know-how suppliers specialize in mining cadastral techniques, and none of them is South African-owned.

A senior supervisor at one know-how firm instructed Fin24 the bid paperwork had been commonplace in some elements, however distinctive in different situations.

For instance, the DMRE needs to retain all of the supply code for any software program answer procured.

Because the software program must be up to date frequently, this usually doesn’t work for know-how suppliers or purchasers. In the case of the DMRE, the supervisor famous that “millions of lines of code are useless to a department that can’t keep the printers in their offices working”.

Not solely had been the apparent know-how suppliers unable to bid, Miller says, “the tender was so badly written, it’s so irrational, that many of the big systems integration houses which would otherwise be all over a tender like that, like PwC, Deloitte, Business Connection, the big guys, didn’t bid either”.

An inventory of the bidders supplied to Fin24 by SITA confirms as a lot, though two main info know-how firms, Accenture SA and Tech Mahindra SA, are listed among the many 12 bids acquired.

The different 10 bidders are:

Terra Moneo Consortium

MegaCross IT Solutions

AP Systems

MMT Inland

Exodus IT and Property Solutions

Abathwa Investments

Pepper Pots

Omni Tell Technology

Cahead Info Technologies Africa

Idol Consulting Firm

Industry sources say different main firms deemed the reputational threat just too excessive.

“Even the best team with the best technology and a good budget were probably not going to come away successful because of the deeply entrenched problems at the DMRE and the unlikelihood that reputational risks could be properly managed,” one supply stated.

A key concern is that the underlying information held by the division is so soiled {that a} new system is not going to resolve the foundation of the issue.

“The way the DMRE is structured into regional offices, the amount of paper-based transactions that take place in the system, every bit of data needs to be revalidated. It is a complete mess,” the supply stated.

Recognising this as a essential downside, Miller argues the DMRE ought to do an information dump of what’s legally public info anyway and permit the personal sector to make use of their very own techniques to assist them validate and clear the knowledge.

He is, nonetheless, not assured that can occur. “The data will show us where the overlaps are on prospecting rights; who’s been getting so many prospecting rights that they can’t possibly fund all the exploration programmes. And it will show us which ANC-connected parties and companies and directors are getting prospecting rights.”

‘The ANC should eat’

Addressing Parliament final week, the DA’s James Lorimer was scathing of the DMRE’s dealing with of the matter and accused the ANC authorities and its officers of not wanting a clear licensing course of.

“Here’s why. One: The ANC has given us a generous record of crooked contracts, where the tender is inflated, so money goes back to the ANC and back to connected, crooked officials. That’s why they must control this tender and build an in-house system. And two, if there was transparency in mineral rights, everybody will see how many rights connected comrades have in their pockets. They squat on those rights and demand a cut when any real miner comes along,” Lorimer stated.

Lorimer added that, within the absence of a believable various rationalization, one should imagine your entire system is rotten. “South Africans should know, all that new mining investment and all those potential new jobs will not come because the ANC must eat.”

While Miller advocates for scrapping the tender and beginning once more, SITA says it’s untimely to speak of cancellation.

It stated the Bid Evaluation Committee had lastly reconvened final week and is presently reviewing the queries that the auditors raised. Thereafter each sita and the DMRE will discover the choices which are accessible to them. The company stated {that a} typical procurement occasion of this nature might take as much as six months.

The DMRE didn’t reply to questions.