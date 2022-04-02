Manu, Roosters run riot over Cowboys

The Sydney Roosters have run amok on their approach to six tries in Townsville, beating North Queensland 28-4 behind stellar performances from Joseph Manu and skipper James Tedesco.

On an evening the place the Cowboys had three gamers despatched to the bin in separate incidents, the Roosters capitalised every time on their numerical benefit with their forwards dominating the center of the park.

Manu had his had in 4 of their six tries, whereas Tedesco led the way in which with 182 run metres, seven sort out busts and two attempt assists.

Four unanswered tries within the first half gave the guests a wholesome buffer on the primary break, earlier than Manu struck early within the second and Daniel Tupou put the icing on the cake with 10 minutes to play.

After a sluggish begin to the season, the Roosters had been at their scintillating greatest in Townsville as they sapped their opposition by way of the center permitting their backs free reign within the attacking quarter.

Don’t miss the newest sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any system. Thursday – Monday papers residence delivered with the entire newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

Their opening half tries resulted in a 20-0 lead on the break as Cowboy Tom Gilbert went to the bin within the twenty first minute.

Early on, Paul Momirovski plunged over the road from Daniel Tupou’s bat down, earlier than Manu had a hand of their three subsequent tries.

A set play on the Cowboys’ 20m line went to the best edge and Luke Keary cut-out to Tedesco who handed above his head for Manu to attain within the nook.

They had been then in once more 4 minutes later, this time Manu as supplier who angled throughout the line of defense to discover a rampaging Victor Radley who crashed by way of to attain his first attempt of 2022.

The fourth got here shortly after as Luke Keary’s skip-pass to Manu acquired him exterior his man to dump to 33-year-old Kevin Naiqama in his first recreation for the Roosters after three years within the Super League.

Following Manu’s early second half rating, Griffin Neame went to the bin within the 51st minute for a late shot on Sam Walker, earlier than Chad Townsend turned their third for a excessive shot on Lindsay Collins.

Murray Taulagi dotted down for a late comfort attempt for the Cowboys however they had been nicely and really outclassed by the Roosters who registered their second win of the season.