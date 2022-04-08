Manu stars as Roosters edge Broncos in NRL

Joseph Manu has gained a battle of the centres towards Brisbane’s Kotoni Staggs because the Sydney Roosters gained an NRL thriller 24-20 at Suncorp Stadium.

Manu scored a second-half double, together with a 74th-minute effort when he dragged two Broncos over the road earlier than ending the sport with eight deal with busts and two linebreaks in an all-action show.

Sam Walker, who shunned the Broncos to start out his NRL profession at Bondi, iced the sport with a vital conversion from the touchline earlier than then organising a attempt to Sitili Tupouniua which proved decisive within the 76th-minute.

Brisbane, after every week of off-field turmoil following a video of teammates Payne Haas and Albert Kelly combating at a Sydney resort emerged on social media, have now misplaced three in a row regardless of Staggs’ stellar show.

Corey Oates’ accomplished his hat-trick with lower than two minutes to play because the Broncos tried to grab the win however Adam Reynolds’ missed conversion proved expensive because the Broncos acquired a penalty with seven seconds to play however needed to go for a hail-mary strive.

Don’t miss the newest sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any machine. Thursday – Monday papers house delivered with all the newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

The drama-packed end got here after a primary half dominated by Staggs.

After Oates had opened the scoring within the nineteenth minute, Staggs stole the present with a superb particular person strive within the thirty fifth.

The Brisbane centre shrugged off Paul Momirovski earlier than crashing by way of Walker and going over to have the house crowd on their toes.

Staggs ended the sport with 182 working metres and 13 deal with busts in a terrific efficiency on a crushed workforce.

Manu took over within the second half because the Roosters mounted a comeback, wiping out their 10-point deficit inside 14 minutes by way of tries to Walker and Manu.

Oates’ second put the hosts again in entrance earlier than Manu after which Tupouniua’s late efforts received the guests house, regardless of the dramatic late end by the hosts.

The Tricolours misplaced Nat Butcher early within the second half to a HIA after his head unintentionally collided with Haas’s knee simply when it appeared just like the Rooster was going to scored.

A pair of Roosters have been placed on report with Butcher cited for a first-half crusher deal with on Ryan James, whereas Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was penalised for harmful contact after he twisted James’ knee within the ruck.