Manushi Chillar looks resplendent in stunning pink handcrafted saree for special screening of Samrat Prithviraj : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

These days, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar are in all places due to Samrat Prithviraj, their subsequent historic drama. In the movie, Manushi Chhillar will make her main Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar within the lead position. In current weeks, Manushi has been fairly busy with the movie’s promotion. Despite her hectic schedule, the actor managed to tug off breathtaking appearances in magnificent ensembles.

Manushi Chillar appears to be like resplendent in gorgeous pink handcrafted saree for particular screening of Samrat Prithviraj

The actress, who’s now selling the movie, can also be slaying it on the planet of ethnic put on. She’s worn a wide range of gorgeous ethereal clothes for the following movie’s promotional duties, from fairly fits to magnificent sarees, and her most up-to-date ethnic look is proof. Manushi and Akshay not too long ago, with the Samrat Prithviraj group, had a particular screening of the movie. Amit Shah, India’s Home Minister, was additionally current on the ceremony. Manushi even shared a photograph from the occasion on her Instagram account.

Manushi wore a fuchsia pink saree from Madhurya, a heritage clothes label, for the event. The six yards had been worn with a cream-colored half-sleeve silk shirt with a large neckline by the actress. The saree is made from silk and has modest handcrafted embroidery. It has broad golden borders on the pallu, in addition to gold patti borders with blue lining, delicate thread embroidery in the identical colors, and gold patti borders with blue lining. The magnificence queen draped the six yards round her waist within the conventional manner, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder.

Manushi completed off her look with just a few easy equipment and make-up. She wore gold-toned earrings, Kundan gold bangles, a smooth low hairdo with a centre half, refined shimmery eye make-up, smooth eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, radiant pores and skin, reddened cheeks, shiny bronze-hued lip color, dainty bindi, and on-fleek brows.

Meanwhile, Samrat Prithviraj relies on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem on the Twelfth-century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan, and is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. It will launch on June 3. It additionally stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood along with Akshay and Manushi.

SUMMARY OF LOOK DETAILS:

ACTOR: Manushi Chhillar

OUTFIT: Madhuraya

STYLIST: Shefali J Gilani

HAIR STYLIST: Suhas Mohite

JEWELLERY : Embellish by Bhakti Vora

