Many fleeing from Ukraine’s separatist regions to Russia blame Kyiv for the intensifying conflict.

A neighborhood in Ukraine’s Donbas area, near the entrance line between authorities forces and Russian-backed separatists final yr. Russian studies of a pending Ukrainian assault on Donbas are unsubstantiated. Credit… Brendan Hoffman for The New York Times

At the White House this week, President Biden stated the United States had “reason to believe” that Russia was “engaged in a false flag operation” to make use of as an excuse to invade Ukraine.

A brand new report by the European Expert Association, a analysis group that focuses on safety in Ukraine, and the know-how watchdog group Reset Tech stated that since October, misinformation researchers had noticed rumors circulating extensively on-line and in Russian information media that may very well be groundwork for such an operation, or to assist justify a army buildup.

Many of the rumors first began circulating on nameless Telegram channels, and have been then repeated in televised statements by Russian officers, the report stated. Others began with statements from Russian officers and have been repeated on Telegram channels till they turned speaking factors amongst peculiar residents.

“The rhetoric of the pro-Kremlin sources lately has become much more aggressive,” Maria Avdeeva, analysis director on the European Expert Association, stated.

At the request of The New York Times, the Global Disinformation Index, a nonprofit analysis group, independently evaluated the report and stated the analysis appeared dependable.

Here are a number of the unsupported claims the European Expert Association researchers discovered.

Unsubstantiated Claim 1: Ukraine is planning to assault some separatist-held territories utilizing chemical weapons.

On Dec. 21, the Russian protection minister, Sergey Shoigu, alleged that the Ukrainian military was making ready to assault two separatist-held territories in Ukraine. The subsequent day, the state-owned information company RIA Novosti revealed a report that claimed, with out proof, {that a} stash of chemical weapons had been given to Ukraine by the United States, in response to the researchers.

Throughout January and February, the researchers stated, Russian-backed media unfold the rumor, which was amplified on social media. “Chemical weapons are already present on the territory of Ukraine,” stated a message in a single nameless Telegram channel with 24,500 followers. The publish was seen by 7,000 individuals.

Unsubstantiated Claim 2: The Ukrainian Army is making ready to assault Donbas.

Russian state media has been spreading rumors that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planning an assault on Donbas, the separatist area in japanese Ukraine, with the assistance of American, British and Polish mercenaries, in response to the researchers.

The rumor then unfold on Facebook and YouTube. “The Ukrainian people are waiting for Mother Russia to free their younger sister from the Nazis and the State Department,” stated one Facebook publish that collected practically 100 likes. On YouTube, a video spreading the identical unproven declare collected greater than 31,600 views.

Unsubstantiated Claim 3: Nuclear energy vegetation are on the middle of a U.S. plot.

In this narrative, the Russians accuse the Ukrainians and Americans of planting a false flag.

Since Jan. 30, all 15 of Ukraine’s nuclear energy vegetation have been producing electrical energy, marking the longest stretch of full utilization of nuclear power within the nation. That comes as Ukraine’s authorities determined to disconnect from the ability grid with Belarus and the Russian Federation and carried out the plan to take action.

Russian state media started to unfold the concept Ukraine was overestimating its means to maintain up with its power wants, and that the nation’s nuclear amenities have been in dire want of restore. The Russian media implied that Western international locations may very well be organizing to assault the nuclear amenities and place the blame on Russia.

On Feb. 12, a Telegram channel with over 15,000 followers posted that the British Special Air Service was making ready an assault on considered one of Ukraine’s energy vegetation.

And on Feb. 15, the Telegram channel of a Russian struggle correspondent, Aleksander Kots, alleged that Ukraine had requested for particular tools from the United States to assist mitigate a doable pure catastrophe, together with to assist with radiation and chemical fallout, in response to the researchers. Mr. Kots added the unfounded accusation that the Ukrainians have been devising a false-flag occasion — accusing Russia of making ready a terrorist assault in opposition to a nuclear energy plant. His feedback have been seen by 83,900 individuals on Telegram, the researchers reported.