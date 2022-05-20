Many injured in 5-vehicle crash on R554 in Joburg | News24

An unconfirmed quantity of individuals had been injured when 5 autos had been concerned in a critical accident that occurred on Friday on the R554 within the south of Johannesburg.

Quite a lot of individuals had been injured on Friday after 5 autos had been concerned in an accident on the R554 within the south of Johannesburg.

Two BMWs, a Toyota Etios state automotive that was being pushed by a police officer, a Haval H1, and a taxi carrying a full load of passengers had been concerned within the crash.

According to witnesses, the pink Haval misplaced management and precipitated the opposite 4 vehicles to collide with one another.

Paseka Mokebe, 53, who was driving a silver BMW that was additionally concerned within the crash, instructed News24 that all the pieces occurred very quick.

He stated all he recalled was seeing a pink automotive shedding management and colliding with him.

Mokebe was additionally puzzled on the scale of the accident as he by no means thought one automotive may trigger such mayhem.

“I don’t understand if the driver of the red car seemed as if she was in an argument with another passenger because I only saw the car losing control and suddenly colliding with mine”, Sekele stated.

Mokebe stated after realising his passenger was OK he instantly went to examine on the total loaded taxi that additionally collided along with his automotive.

“After realising that I sustained a minor scratch, I rushed to the taxi and the taxi driver seemed to be stuck. We further proceeded to help the passengers inside who looked seriously injured.”

Considering the seriousness of the accident, Mokebe stated there was no approach the driving force of the Haval was travelling under the 80km pace restrict.

One of the tow truck drivers, who arrived on the scene, instructed News24 they had been already serving to injured individuals when paramedics arrived.

“We assisted the paramedics with the injured passengers inside the taxi. The female driver of the Haval seemed seriously injured, including her passenger.

The accident also confused other drivers about how one car coming from a different lane affects so many cars.

According to the tow trucker, paramedics found the Haval engine a few meters away from the car while they were searching for injured people.

