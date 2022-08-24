Many question whether Seoul’s promised reforms will stop basement apartment drownings

South Korea’s capital, Seoul, had pledged to close down unregulated basement residences, the place various folks died in floods following the worst rains in 80 years.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

This month, South Korea’s capital had its worst flooding in 80 years. Around a dozen folks had been killed in Seoul, some drowning in basement residences. NPR’s Anthony Kuhn reviews many are questioning whether or not the federal government’s promised reforms will preserve it from occurring once more.

ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: For days after the floods, residents emptied their basement residences of their ruined possessions.

(SOUNDBITE OF METAL CLANKING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Korean).

KUHN: There are groups of troopers, staff and volunteers going by means of the neighborhood, loading vehicles up with family particles, furnishings, electronics, meals. Everything lined in mud and mould is being thrown onto vehicles. And the odor is fairly rank.

One resident, surnamed Hwang, stated that returning dwelling on the day of the floods, raging torrents of water almost swept her away. She waded again to her condominium to search out it flooded and the sewage backed up.

HWANG: (Through interpreter) It’s solely as a result of the owner’s pumped out the water that it did not rise too excessive and we survived.

KUHN: Hwang is an ethnic Korean from China, a minority that generally faces discrimination in South Korea. She requested that we solely use her final title, as she did not need household and associates to know what she had been by means of. She says that till lately, she had at all times lived in cramped, momentary lodging.

HWANG: (Through interpreter) In South Korea, I used to be dwelling in boarding homes in between journeys again to China for medical therapy. This is the primary home I’ve ever rented underneath my title.

KUHN: Hwang says she’s fortunate to be alive and can simply need to earn sufficient cash to discover a new dwelling.

It’s arduous to consider Seoul’s current floods with out being reminded of a well-known Korean film.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, “PARASITE”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (Speaking Korean).

KUHN: The Academy Award-winning 2019 movie “Parasite” focuses on the Kim household. They dwell in an simply flooded Seoul basement condominium. They rip-off their manner into working for a rich household. The story is fictional, however the huge disparities in Seoul residents’ revenue and high quality of housing it describes should not.

CHOI EUN-YOUNG: (Through interpreter) As this flood reveal, the truth turned out to be much more tragic than the film.

KUHN: Choi Eun-young is head of the Seoul-based Korea Center for City and Environment Research, an impartial analysis institute. Choi explains that Seoul’s basement residences had been constructed as shelters in case of a struggle with North Korea, not as housing. But they now accommodate about 200,000 households. She notes that after the flood, Seoul’s metropolis authorities promised to start out shutting down basement residences. But Choi says that it’ll merely drive residents into different unsafe, unregulated dwellings.

CHOI: (Through interpreter) When there is a hearth in a boarding home, they provide you with measures for boarding homes. When there’s flooding in basement residences, they provide you with basement measures.

KUHN: Choi says that what Seoul lacks shouldn’t be housing – it is inexpensive housing. Another factor it lacks, she says, is empathy. She notes that President Yoon Suk-yeol paid a go to to a basement condominium the place a household drowned within the floods.

CHOI: (Through interpreter) The president was there watching like an onlooker. He had no understanding in any way about basement areas. He was asking why they could not get out.

KUHN: The Seoul metropolis authorities insists that its housing coverage reforms should not simply beauty, however Choi disagrees. She says that the hole between haves and have-nots in South Korea has develop into so enormous that policymakers can’t perceive how the capital’s poor and weak reside. Anthony Kuhn, NPR News, Seoul.

