Many U.S. Guatemalans waiting for passports are ‘doubly undocumented,’ and angry

Rafael González speaks nervously, overwhelmed with frustration and unease.

An immigrant from Puerto San Jose on Guatemala’s southern coast, González want to give an earful to his nation’s president, Alejandro Giammattei, concerning the interminable delays that many Guatemalans have in acquiring passports from their homeland. It’s an issue, he says, that may’t be postpone any longer.

“I would like to have the opportunity to speak with the president directly and tell him to his face everything that is happening,” González mentioned whereas ready in an extended line snaking as much as the Guatemalan Consulate on Riverside Drive in Los Angeles, close to the intersection of the two and 5 freeways.

He’d gone there one sun-blasted July day to inquire into the mysterious whereabouts of his passport. Activists and others level out that passports present immigrants not solely with a vital journey doc, however with a universally accepted type of identification for coping with immigration procedures, submitting tax returns, shopping for properties and automobiles, making use of for loans, and making purchases on credit score, amongst different companies.

Passports additionally make it simpler for immigrants to ship remittances, a major supply of monetary help each for family members of their residence nations and of income for overseas governments like Guatemala’s.

“I came to request it in April and we don’t know if it’s going to be ready,” González mentioned. “Here, they are not really fulfilling their responsibilities with the Guatemalans. All the people, if you talk to someone, they will tell you the same thing. They don’t even call you if the document is ready.”

That identical afternoon, Sonia Chilel held a receipt verifying that her passport had been processed on Jan. 26. But when she returned to the consulate in late April, she was instructed that it hadn’t been processed, she mentioned. The native of Malacatan, close to the Guatemala-Mexico border, had come again to test once more.

“It is very important that this problem get resolved, because there are people who miss a day of work to come and get the papers, and then they tell us that we have to come back another day,” mentioned the East Los Angeles resident.

According to the Pew Research Center, in 2017, 1.4 million folks of Guatemalan descent lived within the United States, of whom 60% have been U.S. residents or naturalized residents and 33% have been born on Guatemalan soil. An estimated 270,000 Guatemalans and other people of Guatemalan ancestry stay in metropolitan Los Angeles, the nation’s largest such neighborhood.

The delays in passport deliveries began with the pandemic, however the issue worsened when the Guatemalan Migration Institute suffered a scarcity of the books used to print passports. The L.A. Guatemalan neighborhood has grown outraged over a state of affairs that has left many immigrants with no simple proof of identification. Particularly for these with no mounted immigration standing — the “doubly undocumented” — that’s an economically and legally dicey place.

“The authorities do not understand. They haven’t been in our shoes,” mentioned Lety Barán, president of the Asociacion Primaveral, a nonprofit group that helps migrants and their households within the Washington, D.C., area and in Guatemala.

Marvin Otzoy, 51, thinks that Guatemalan authorities officers who make choices from the consolation of their places of work are unaware of the odyssey that their countrymen undergo to acquire a passport, particularly these like him who don’t stay close to a consulate. A local of the province of Chimaltenango in central Guatemala, Otzoy since 2000 has lived in Reno in northern Nevada, an space that he estimates is residence to about 3,000 Guatemalan households. They need to drive 4 hours to San Francisco or 9 hours to Los Angeles, the place the 2 closest consulates are positioned.

“Recently there was a mobile consulate here, after three years of not coming,” mentioned Otzoy, who’s president of the eight-year-old Guatemala Fraternity of Northern Nevada. He mentioned it might be an ideal reduction to have a consulate in Nevada, presumably by relocating one in San Bernardino that serves fewer purchasers than its Los Angeles counterpart.

“The passport is not something luxurious, it is something basic, it is a right,” Otzoy added.

Guatemala’s passport printing has been managed by completely different brokers lately. From 2012 to 2015 it was dealt with by a personal firm primarily based in Miami. Then the immigration authorities in Guatemala took over the process — amassing candidates’ info, printing passports and distributing them via consulates within the United States. In 2018, the federal government established printing facilities at 9 of the consulates, which now print the passports which can be distributed in any respect 23 consulates.

In the final decade, numerous crises have slowed or halted the supply of Guatemalan passports. The longest occurred in November 2012, when an expired contract with one other passport-processing firm brought about a delay of 5,000 passports being despatched to the L.A. consulate. The present disaster dates to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, which ultimately led to the 23 Guatemalan consulates within the U.S. issuing paperwork solely in emergency instances. Since June 2021, most candidates have needed to wait not less than a number of months for passports to land of their fingers.

As of July 15, the backlog was near 118,000 passports pending supply all through the United States. The largest processing delays are at consulates in Lake Worth, Fla., (35,316); Los Angeles (25,131); Houston (21,370); and Chicago (13,041).

“It is a crisis that has become national and international,” mentioned Andrea Villagrán, a Guatemalan congresswoman who serves on the Foreign Relations Commission of the Guatemalan Parliament.

Guatemalans residing within the United States want passports for ease in acquiring credit score, shopping for automobiles and homes, in addition to to make use of for identification. (Soudi Jiménez / Los Angeles Times en Español)

At the beginning of this yr, there have been 40,000 Guatemalan passports pending supply. Then the Guatemalan Migration Institute ran out of the notebooks which can be used for passports. In current weeks, to resolve the backlog, the company has despatched out two batches of notebooks, a complete of 70,000.

“In the government of President Alejandro Giammattei, we are very concerned,” mentioned Stuard Rodríguez, who grew to become director of the migration institute final yr after the earlier director, Guillermo Díaz, was eliminated on account of “corruption alerts,” based on the Giammattei authorities.

“It has been a delay that was complicated for all of us due to the issue of the pandemic,” Rodríguez mentioned in an interview. “We have passports; we are sending passports,” he added, however didn’t specify a date when he anticipated that each one consulates would have sufficient notebooks to satisfy the demand.

Activist Walter Batres mentioned that the current pocket book shipments nonetheless haven’t solved the basis issues of excessive demand leading to lengthy delays.

“What is happening is that it is simply patching up, the problem persists and the deficit is increasing,” mentioned Batres, president of the Migrant Network, a company that represents the Guatemalan diaspora in 31 states of the United States, Canada, Mexico and Spain.

Immigrants and activists say the passport delay shouldn’t be solely harming immigrants within the United States however choking off an important supply of help to kin in Guatemala. In 2021, greater than $15 billion was despatched from the United States to Guatemala, a 34% improve over the $11 billion despatched in 2020.

Critics say that high-level officers on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should step as much as resolve the disaster, and quick.

“It’s a shame, it’s a sign of inefficiency and little empathy towards migrants,” mentioned Jordán Rodas, Guatemala’s former human rights ombudsman.

Cristhians Castillo, an analyst and researcher on the Institute of National Problems of the University of San Carlos, mentioned that, after enduring a yr of this disaster, the accountable authorities ought to have discovered an efficient course of.

“It is a problem that is exacerbated by the limited capacities of the officials who have been appointed to lead the institutions, in this case the [Guatemalan Migration Institute],” Castillo mentioned.

L.A.’s Guatemalan neighborhood now hopes — and insists — that Giammattei will take private duty for fixing the issue.

“The call would be to the president to pay more attention to the ministries, to realize that they voted for him not to go for a walk,” mentioned Rosa Posada, advisor of the Union of Guatemalan Emigrants in Los Angeles.

“We demand that you solve the problem of issuing passports,” she added.