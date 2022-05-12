MAP: Where are Spain’s blue flag beaches?

This yr, 2022, Spain has been awarded a complete variety of 621 blue flag seashores, essentially the most on this planet, beating the likes of Greece, Turkey, France and Italy.

Blue Flags are awarded to these seashores that meet calls for on points reminiscent of hygiene, sanitary circumstances, security, accessibility and the supply of lifeguards.

Spain is as soon as once more the highest nation worldwide for Blue Flags awarded for his or her wonderful water high quality and environmental requirements by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

This yr, six extra Blue Flags have been awarded than in 2021.

Andalusia

It’s not shocking that the southern area of Andalusia is dwelling to the second-highest variety of Blue Flag seashores in Spain with 122 in complete. The most are to be present in Almería, carefully adopted by Málaga after which Cádiz.

Almería: Censo, El Carboncillo, San Nicolás, Sirena Loca, Almería, San Miguel de Cabo de Gata, Balanegra, El Ancón, El Corral, Las Marinicas, Playa de Villaricos, Pozo del Esparto, Balerma, Levante Almerimar, Poniente Almerimar, San Miguel, El Cantal, El Descargador, Lance Nuevo, Marina de la Torre, Piedra Villazar, Venta del Bancal Ventanicas, Aguamarga, San José, Calipso, Los Nardos, Mar Rabiosa Mar Serena, Aguadulce, La Bajadilla, Las Salinas, Romanillas Urbanización, Playa Serena Urbanización, Roquetas and El Playazo.

Cádiz: Getares, Zahara de los Atunes, La Cortadura-Poniente, La Victoria, Santa María del Mar, La Barrosa, Sancti Petri, Camarón-La Laguna, Cruz del Mar-Canteras, Micaela, Regla, Tres Piedras-La Ballena, El Roche, La Fontanilla, Los Bateles, Fuentebravía, La Puntilla Santa Catalina, Valdelagrana, Galeones, La Ballena, La Costilla, Punta Candor, Puntalillo Rompidillo-Chorrillo, Camposoto-El Castillo, Alcaidesa- El Faro, Cala Sardina and El Palmar

Córdoba: La Breña

Granada: La Herradura, Marina del Este, Puerta del Mar, San Cristóbal Velilla, Sotillo-Castell, Calahonda, Playa Granada, La Guardia, Del Cañon-La Pelá (Azucenas), Torrenueva

Huelva: Isla Canela, Los Haraganes, Punta del Moral, Caño de la Culata, San Miguel, Santa Pura, La Casita Azul, Islantilla, Del Parador (Castilla), El Albergue

Málaga: Algarrobo Costa, Ardales, Fuente de la Salud, Torrebermeja-Santa Ana, Ancha, Boliches-Gaviotas Carvajal, Castillo, Fuengirola, Caleta, El Dedo, El Palo, Malagueta, Misericoria, Pedregalejo, San Andrés, Sabinillas, Adelfas-Alicate Casablanca, El Cable, El Faro, Puerto Banús-Levante, San Pedro de Alcántara (Guadalmina), Venus-Bajadilla, Calahonda I (Royal Beach – La Luna) El Bombo, La Cala, Burriana, Maro, Torrecilla, Los Álamos, El Morche, Ferrara, Benajarafe, La Caleta (Paseo) and Torre del Mar.

San Miguel de Cabo de Gata seaside in Almería. Photo: José Antonio JG / Wikimedia Commons

Asturias

The area of Asturias has been awarded a modest 14 Blue Flag seashores, flanked by the Cantabrian Sea.

Arnao, Salinas, Santa María del Mar, Arnao, Peñarronda, Concha de Artedo, San Pedro Bocamar, Aguilar, Frejulfe, Anguileiro,Cadavedo, Otur and La Ñora Rodiles.

Playa de Salinas in Asturias. Photo: Angelrtz / Wikimedia Commons

Balearic Islands

The ever-popular Balearic Islands boast a complete of 30 Blue Flag seashores, with the island of Mallorca dwelling to essentially the most. Formentera, the smallest of the Balearic Islands, which is recognised for its pristine seashores, doesn’t rely any Blue Flags on them as a result of it’s so small and didn’t apply to be thought of.

Ibiza: Cala Sant Vicent, Cala Llenya, Es Canar and Es Figueral

Mallorca: Cala Ferrera, Cala Marçal, Cala Sa Nau, Porto Colom (Platja S’ Arenal), Muro, Cala Estància, Cala Major, Playa de Palma (El Arenal), Cala Barques, Cala Molins, Cala Millor (Cala Nau), Sa Coma, Can Picafort, Son Bauló, Son Serra, Cala Gran, Cala Llombards, Cala Mondragó (Sa Font de n’Alís), Cala Santanyí S’Amarador, Es Dolç (Es Port), Cala Millor and Es Ribell.

Menorca: Cala en Porter, Son Bou and Cala Galdana.

Sand dunes at Son Bou seaside in Menorca. Photo: S. Morlin-Yron / Wikimedia Commons

Canary Islands

It’s not shocking that Spain’s tropical-esque Canary Islands have been awarded a complete of 54 Blue Flag seashores, unfold throughout seven of its islands. Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria all have an equal 12 every.

Fuerteventura: Castillo, Corralejo Viejo, Grandes Playas, La Concha, Butihondo, Costa Calma, El Matorral, Morro Jable, Blanca, Los Pozos, Puerto Lajas and Gran Tarajal.

Gran Canaria: Las Nieves, Arinaga, El Puertillo, Los Charcones, Sardina, El Burrero, Las Canteras, El Inglés, Hoya del Pozo, La Garita, Melenara and Salinetas.

Lanzarote: El Reducto, Las Cucharas, Grande (Blanca), Matagorda, Pila de la Barrilla, Pocillos and Blanca.

La Gomera: Santiago, La Cueva and San Sebastián de la Gomera.

El Hierro: La Restinga and Timijiraque.

La Palma: Bajamar, Los Cancajos, Charco Verde, Puerto Naos, Santa Cruz de la Palma and El Puerto de Tazacorte.

Tenerife: El Duque, Torviscas, El Camisón, Las Vistas, El Muelle, Piscinas Naturales de El Caletón, Playa de la Jaquita, San Marcos, Socorro, Piscinas Naturales de Bajamar, Piscina Natural del Arenisco and La Arena (Mesa del Mar).

View of a seaside in Corralejo Natural Park. Fuerteventura is thought for having the perfect seashores of all of the Canary Islands. Photo: Myke Simon/Unsplash

Cantabria

Spain’s northern space referred to as Green Spain, could not have as many Blue Flag seashores because the southern areas, however Cantabria has nonetheless been awarded 11.

El Sable de Quejo, La Arena, Oriñón, Ostende, Comillas, Ris, Trengandín, Sable de Merón, Berria, El Sable de Tagle and Los Locos.

Playa de Berria within the area of Cantabria. Photo: Tony Rotondas / Wikimedia Commons

Catalonia

With one entire edge bordering the Mediterranean and its picturesque Costa Brava and Costa Daurada coastlines, it’s becoming that Catalonia is dwelling to 94 Blue Flag seashores. Tarragona and the Costa Daurada boast essentially the most.

Barcelona: Cristall, Pescadors, Bogatell, Mar Bella, Nova Mar Bella, Sant Sebastià, Dels Tres Micos, Garbí, Canet, Del Baixador, Lluminetes, Llarga, El Masnou, Gavà Mar, Malgrat Centre, L’Astillero, Pescadors, La Riera, Les Barques, Aiguadolç, Balmins, Garraf, L’Estanyol, La Barra, La Ribera, Les Botigues, Sant Sebastiá, Terramar, D´Adarró, Ibersol, Ribes Roges and Sant Gervasi.

Girona: Blanes, S’Abanell, Sant Francesc (Cala Bona), Cala Cristus-Ses Torretes, Es Monestrí, Sant Antoni, Torre Valentina, Cala Rovira, Platja Gran, Sa Conca, Del Port, Grifeu, Cala Canyelles, Lloret, Sa Boadella, Santa Cristina, Canadell, Llafranc, Tamariu, La Fosca, Port de la Selva, Sant Feliu, Sant Pol, Cala Montgó, Gran de Tossa and La Mar Menuda.

Tarragona: Altafulla, Calafell, L’Estany Mas Mel, Segur de Calafell, Cavet, La Llosa Prat d’en Forés- El Regueral, Vilafortuny, Cunit Llevant, Cunit Ponent, Costa Daurada, Llarga, Capellans, Llevant, L’Arrabassada, La Móra, Savinosa, Tamarit, Barri Marítim, Els Muntanyans, La Paella, L’Almadrava, L’Arenal, La Punta del riu, El Torn, La Pineda, Les Cases d’Alcanar-El Marjal, Riumar, Calafató, Cala Forn, L’Alguer, Sant Jordi d’Alfama, Cap Roig, Les Avellanes, Les Delícies and Parc de Garbí.

Platja de Tamariu in Catalonia’s gorgeous Costa Brava. Photo: Isidro Jabato / Wikimedia Commons

Valencia

Spain’s japanese area of Valencia takes the highest spot for Blue Flag seashores with a whopping 139. Over half of those are within the Alicante province.

Alicante: L’Albufereta, Postiguet, Saladar-Urbanova, Sant Joan Tabarca, Cap Blanc, La Roda, L’Espigó, Llevant, Mal Pas, Cala Baladrar, Cala Fustera, Cantal Roig, La Fossa, L’Arenal-Bol, Les Bovetes, Les Deveses, Les Marines, Marineta Cassiana, Molins, Punta del Raset, Carrer de la Mar, Mutxavista, Cala del Moraig, Arenals del Sol-Sur, Carabassí, L’Altet, La Marina, Les Pesqueres-El Rebollo, Centre, El Moncaio, La Roqueta, Dels Vivers, Racó de L’Albir, Aguamarina, Barranco, Rubio, Cabo Roig -La Caleta, Cala Capitán, Cala Cerrada, Cala Estaca, Cala Mosca, Campoamor-La Glea, La Zenia- Cala Bosque, Mil Palmeras, Punta Prima, Conde Higuericas, Jesuitas, Mil Palmeras, Puerto Rocamar, Calas del Este, Calas Santiago Bernabéu, La Ermita, Llevant, Tamarit, Varador, El Portet, La Ampolla, Les Platgetes, Cabo Cervera, Cala de las Piteras, El Cura, Los Locos, Los Náufragos, Torrelamata-Sur, Bon Nou, Ciutat (Centro), La Caleta, Paradís, Varadero, L´Arenal, Granadella and La Grava.

Castellón: El Carregador, El Moro, La Romana, Manyetes, Benafeli, La Caracola, Morrongo, Dels Terrers, Heliópolis, L´Almadrava, Torre de Sant Vicent, Voramar, El Grao-Malvarrosa, L´Arenal, Gurugú, Pinar, Grao, L’Estanyol, Masbó, Pedra Roja, Marines, La Conxa, Les Amplaries, Morro de Gos, Plagetes de Bellver, Peñíscola Nord, Torreblanca Nord, Fora Forat, Forti, El Cerezo and Les Cases.

Valencia: Bellreguard, Racó de la Mar, Cap Blanc, El Dossel, El Far, Escollera, Los Olivos, Marenyet-L’illa, Racó, Sant Antoni, Daimús, Auir, Nord, Norte, Miramar, L’ Aigua Morta, L’Aigua Blanca, Pau-Pi ,Terranova-Burguera, Piles, Puçol, Corint, L’Almardá, Port de Sagunt, La Goleta, Tavernes de la Valldigna, Cabanyal, El Saler, L’ Arbre del Gos, La Devesa, La Garrofera, Malva-Rosa, Recatí-Perellonet and Xeraco.

Cala de la Granadella in Alicante province. Photo: Diego Delso / Wikimedia Commons

Extremadura

Extremadura could not have a shoreline, however that hasn’t stopped it from being awarded a number of Blue Flag river and lake seashores. It’s dwelling to a complete of 8.

Alange, Campanario, Los Calicantos, Isla del Zújar, La Dehesa, El Espolón-Peloche, Playa dulce de Orellana and Talarrubias-Puerto Peña.

Galicia

Bordering the Atlantic Ocean, Galicia’s wild windswept shoreline has been awarded a complete of 112 Blue Flag seashores. The province of Pontevedra is dwelling to essentially the most, whereas A Coruña follows shut behind.

A Coruña: As Lapas, Orzán-Matadero, Oza, Riazor, San Amaro, Caión, A Hucha, A Salsa (Repibelo), Barrañán, Combouzas, O Reiro, Porto de Suevos, Sabón, Valcobo, Lago de As Pontes, Gandarío, Arou, Pedra do Sal, Razo, Saíñas, Ézaro, A Fragata-O Pereixal, Doniños, Esmelle, San Xurxo, Laxe, Perbes-Andahío, Bastiagueiro, Espiñeiro, Mera, Naval, Santa Cristina, A Ermida, Balarés, O Osmo and Coroso.

Lugo: A Pasada, Coto, Fontela Valea, A Marosa, O Portelo, Ril, O Torno, A Rapadoira, Areoura, As Polas, Llas, Peizás, Abrela, Xilloi, As Catedrais, Os Castros-Illas, Area and Esteiro.

Pontevedra: Area Grande, O Muíño, Area da Secada, Bao (Camaxe), Barbeira, Concheira, Frades, Ladeira, Ribeira, Santa Marta, Area de Bon, Banda do Rio, Lagos, Lapamán, Portomaior, Areabrava, Areamilla, Liméns, Menduiña, Nerga, Aguete, Loira, Mogor, Portocelo, Santo de Mar – A Coviña, O Con, Cabeceira, Playa fluvial A Calzada, A Lapa, Agra Areas, Areas Gordas, Baltar, Bascuas, Canelas, Caneliñas, Foxos, Major, Montalvo, Nosa Señora da Lanzada, O Espiñeiro-A Lanzada, Panadeira, Paxariñas, Pragueira, Silgar, A Punta, Argazada, Canido, Carril, Fontaiña, Fortiñón, O Vao, Rodas (Islas Cíes), Samil, Santa Baia, Tombo do Gato, Campanario and Compostela.

Galicia’s well-known As Catedrais seaside the place rock formations appear like cathedrals. Photo: Fernando Maseda Mejuto / Pixabay

Madrid

Even landlocked Madrid is dwelling to 1 Blue Flag seaside, the sandy surrounds of the banks of the San Martín de Valdeiglesias reservoir. This is now the fifth yr, Virgen de la Nueva has had Blue Flag standing.

Virgen de la Nueva

Murcia

The small area of Murcia could not have wherever close to the variety of Blue Flag seashores as its neighbour Valencia, however nonetheless has a good 27.

Calarreona, La Carolina, La Casica, Verde, La Colonia, La Higuerica, Las Delicias, Levante, Matalentisco, Poniente, Cala Cortina, Isla Plana, La Azohía-El Cuartel, La Chapineta, Levante-Cabo de Palos, San Ginés, Calnegre, Alamillo, Bahía Del Mojón, Del Puerto, Grande-Castellar, Nares, Rihuete, Banco del Tabal-Calnegre, Ensenada del Esparto, Pedrucho and El Mojón.

Basque Country

Bordering the Bay of Biscay, the Basque Country’s seashores could also be recognized extra for browsing than for stress-free and swimming, however three of those have Blue Flag standing.

Landa, Moskurio (Garaio Norte) and Salurriaga (Garaio Sur).