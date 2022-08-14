Mapping 75 years Of India’s Socio-Economic Development: 10 Points

India is geared as much as have fun its seventy fifth Independence Day on Monday

India is geared as much as have fun its seventy fifth Independence Day on Monday. Ahead of India’s Independence Day, we have a look at the nation’s progress in some socio-economic indicators over time.

Here’s India’s Socio-Economic Trajectory Through 10 Indicators:

Gross Domestic Product

The Gross Domestic Product, the financial measure of all items and companies produced in a rustic in a 12 months, rose from Rs 2.79 lakh crore (at fixed costs) in 1950-51 to an estimated 147.36 lakh crore in 2021-22. The dimension of India’s GDP is extra pronounced in US greenback phrases.

According to experiences, India’s economic system, at the moment at $3.17 trillion, is anticipated to turn into the fifth largest on this planet in 2022.

Per Capital Net National Income

Net National Product is depreciation deducted from Gross National Product (GDP + earnings from international sources). India’s per capita Net National Income rose from Rs 12,493 in 1950-51 to Rs 91,481 in 2021-22 (provisional estimates).

Total Revenue

The Centre’s whole income receipts – these do not create any legal responsibility or trigger any discount within the authorities’s belongings – rose from Rs 171.15 crore in 1947-48 to Rs 20,78,936 crore in 2021-22, as per this 12 months’s Budget revised estimates.

Forex Reserves

India’s international change reserves rose from Rs 911 crore in 1950-51 to Rs 45,42,615 crore on August 5, 2022. The newest determine consists of India’s Special Drawing Rights and reserve place within the IMF.

Currently, India has the fifth largest foreign exchange reserves on this planet.

Foreign Trade

In 1950-51, India’s nascent international commerce stood at Rs 1,214 crore, with imports barely exceeding exports. After India’s financial liberalisation, the commerce deficit widened considerably.

In July 2022, international commerce (merchandise and companies) stood at over $143 billion. However, the general commerce deficit amounted to $21 billion as imports far exceeded exports.

Foodgrain manufacturing

India’s foodgrain manufacturing is a hit story, because of the Green Revolution of the late Nineteen Sixties and early Nineteen Seventies. In 1950-51, foodgrain manufacturing stood at 50.8 million tonnes, which rose to an estimated 316.06 million tonnes in 2021-22.

According to Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), India is among the many main producers of milk, pulses and jute, rice, wheat, sugarcane, groundnut, greens, fruit and cotton.

Literacy fee

India’s literacy fee rose from a mere 18.3 per cent in 1951 to 77.7 per cent in 2017-18.

The substantial rise in feminine literacy fee is price noting – from simply 8.9 per cent in 1951 to 70.3 per cent in 2017-18.

The rise in literacy fee can be linked to the expansion in instructional establishments throughout India. From simply over 2,000 main and higher main establishments in 1951, India had over 14,000 registered faculties by 2015-16.

In greater training, India had 578 schools and 27 universities in 1951. That determine rose to a whopping 760 universities and 38,498 schools by 2015-16.

Sex Ratio

India’s intercourse ratio — the full feminine inhabitants per 1,000 males — stood at 946 within the 1951 census. In 2021, the intercourse ratio learn 1,020 females for each 1,000 males, which put India on par with a number of developed nations.

Significantly, the fifth National Family Health Survey discovered that the intercourse ratio was higher in rural areas in comparison with city areas.

Defence Budget

As an rising energy, India’s defence price range has risen exponentially since 1947.

India’s defence price range was Rs 92.74 crores in 1947, representing 46 per cent of the full price range expenditure.

That determine rose to Rs 5,25,166 crore within the 2022 price range, constituting 13.3 per cent of the federal government expenditure in 2022-23.

Telephone connectivity

At the time of Independence, India had over 80,000 phone connections.

Seventy-five years later, India’s whole phone subscribers stood at 117 crores in May 2022.

However, India’s larger success story has been its huge and rapidly-growing web connectivity. In January 2022, India’s web penetration fee was 47 per cent, masking over 65.8 crore individuals.