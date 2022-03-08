Mapping the match: analysing the UEFA Women’s Champions League

Can your large midfielders ship 17 high-speed runs at a median of 28.4km/h? Are your full-backs or wing-backs ready to take a position 60% of their sprinting in transition play? Are your centre-backs (who typically cowl much less floor than different outfielders) prepared, prepared and capable of do 84% of their top-speed working when the workforce is out of possession? Does the workforce have adequate gas within the tank for high-octane efficiency searching for a outcome (or to keep away from conceding) within the closing minutes?

These are among the questions posed by UEFA evaluation of the bodily calls for of matchplay among the many prime eight groups within the final two seasons of UEFA Women's Champions League soccer, with a view to providing benchmark references to these concerned within the growth of the ladies's sport.











UEFA’s new research examines the distances gamers lined throughout the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons

This report goals to assist analysis into girls's soccer which has been rising in recent times with in-depth efficiency knowledge. And the topic takes on even higher relevance at a time when efficiency parameters are evolving quickly. Previous research of the Women's World Cups in 2015 and 2019 revealed that from one ultimate event to the opposite, the quantity of high-intensity working elevated by 15% and 29% respectively, while within the the UEFA Women's Champions League, the research reveals a ten% rise in high-intensity working in a single season – although it must be stated that the pandemic hampered many preparation programmes within the 2019/20 season.











The UEFA analysis, which is shared with Women's Champions League golf equipment and obtainable for followers, gamers and coaches to obtain and examine without spending a dime, assaults the topic from completely different angles, analysing, for instance, the bodily calls for of various enjoying positions. Central midfielders, the research factors out, may dominate 'distance covered' stats. However, calls for within the highest velocity zones are typically higher for large midfielders, large defenders and forwards – a side that may be factored into the design of coaching programmes and periods. On common per sport, the large gamers contribute 17 sprints at a imply velocity of 28.4km/h.











Teams lined a median mixed distance of 104,165 metres throughout matches throughout the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons

The report confirms that groups cowl higher distances of their out-of-possession play, with attack-to-defence transitions typically requiring a higher-intensity work with a higher proportion of distances within the increased velocity zones. The have to work tougher out of possession was illustrated by VfL Wolfsburg within the 2020 UEFA Women's Champions League ultimate in opposition to Olympique Lyonnais when solely 35% of the space lined at excessive velocity was when the German aspect had possession of the ball. One of the putting adjustments between the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons was that, within the latter, sprinting in Speed Zone 5 whereas out of possession elevated by 30%.











The research additionally options an in-depth evaluation of the height outputs which soccer conditioning programmes have to cater for. Data show a bent for groups to begin strongly, registering peak bodily outputs within the opening eight minutes. A transparent sample emerged of working calls for peaking extra continuously firstly of the second half and in the course of the interval between the 86th minute and the ultimate whistle, when outcomes might have been within the stability. This provokes ideas on the strategic use of substitutes and the necessity to equip gamers to provide increased peak outputs when they’re fatigued. The problem right here is to coach this facet and to insert it at optimum phases of the squad’s rest-and-recovery cycles from match to match.

The report provides a captivating perception into the bodily calls for of top-tier girls’s match play on the highest degree. And information of essentially the most intensive calls for in extremely aggressive soccer can assist within the growth of particular coaching drills and programmes. People in search of benchmark references for elite girls’s soccer know the place to look…

