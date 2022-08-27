Maradona’s 1986 World Cup final jersey back in Argentine hands

Argentina’s soccer followers rejoiced as one among nationwide hero Diego Maradona’s iconic jerseys was ‘returned’ on Thursday.

At a ceremony in Madrid’s Argentinian embassy, former Germany captain, Lothar Matthäus, unveiled the symbolic quantity 10 shirt worn by Maradona through the 1986 World Cup remaining.

The footballer admitted that parting with the shirt was a tough choice for him.

”It was arduous for me to offer this shirt again as a result of it is such an important memento,” he said. “But ultimately, I knew that this wonderful relic of the historical past of world soccer … belonged right here in Madrid.”

Matthäus exchanged the shirt with Maradona at halftime through the World Cup remaining match and saved it ever since. The remaining was intense and carefully fought, with Argentia rising victorious 3-2.

Calls for the shirt to be ‘repatriated’ have grown louder and extra insistent over the past 36 years.

The shirt will go on show on the soccer museum ‘Legends’ within the Spanish capital Madrid.

It was not the one shirt that Matthäus exchanged with the Argentinian legend. In the 1990 World Cup remaining, each gamers handed over their jerseys after Germany beat Argentina 1-0.

That shirt stays in a museum in Germany.

Earlier in May, one other shirt worn by Maradonna through the England-Argentina quarter-finals of Mexico ’86, which went down in historical past for his ‘hand of god’ purpose, fetched over 9 million euros at public sale.

This remaining value made the shirt the most costly match-worn sports activities shirt in historical past.