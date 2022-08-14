Maratha Leader Vinayak Mete Killed In Car Crash

Vinayak Mete was a former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) of Maharashtra.

Maratha neighborhood chief Vinayak Mete died in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway in Raigad district of Maharashtra this morning. Visuals from the accident spot confirmed his automobile in a severely broken situation.

A car hit the previous Member of Legislative Council (MLC)’s automobile close to the Madap tunnel, leading to accidents to all of the occupants of the automobile, information company PTI quoted an official as saying.

The chief of Shiv Sangram, an ally of the BJP, was taken to a non-public hospital in Navi Mumbai following the accident the place he died on account of his accidents.

A policeman deployed for his safety was severely injured within the crash. The injured cop, Ram Doble, is beneath therapy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis reached the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai on being knowledgeable concerning the incident.

Mete, a former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) of Maharashtra, is survived by his spouse, a son and a daughter.

Several politicians from the state expressed grief on Mete’s demise.

State minister Chandrakant Patil mentioned it got here as a shock to them. “He was genuinely following up the issue of Maratha reservation. It is a huge loss for us and the Maratha community,” he mentioned.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar additionally expressed grief on Mete’s demise. “His focus was more on social issues than political ones. He was more of a social activist than a political leader,” the NCP chief instructed a TV channel. “It is a huge shock for us. He was earlier also part of the NCP. He pursued the demand of reservation for Marathas in education and government jobs,” mentioned Mr Pawar.

“It is unfortunate to lose a leader like Mete. Despite we being in different political parties, Mete and I were almost on the same page over the issue of Maratha reservation in the state,” Congress chief Ashok Chavan mentioned.

