Marathon Ben Roberts-Smith trial reaches crucial watershed

A singular characteristic of the case is its hybrid nature – what the president of the Australian Bar Association, Matt Collins, QC, calls a struggle crimes trial “masquerading as a defamation action”. Loading The gravest allegations the media shops have levelled towards Roberts-Smith are the six illegal killings of prisoners which they are saying he dedicated or was complicit in over the course of a number of missions to Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012. Nine has additionally alleged that the Victoria Cross recipient brutalised prisoners, bullied two junior troopers, endeavoured to intimidate a number of different SAS troopers to get them to alter or drop their proof to the Brereton inquiry (which was conducting its own probe inside government into war crimes allegations) and that he sought to hide proof by burying USB sticks with categorized photographs on them in his yard and setting fireplace to his laptop computer. He has additionally been accused of placing his former lover, Person 17, after she fell drunkenly down a set of stairs at a Parliament House dinner. His estranged spouse, Emma Roberts, swore he’d threatened her with the loss of their children if she didn’t again up his alleged lie that he was separated on the time of the affair.

Roberts-Smith has denied all wrongdoing. He says the tales have ruined his life and status. He insists the one individuals he ever killed in Afghanistan have been lawfully slain throughout fight. His senior barristers, Arthur Moses, SC, and Bruce McClintock, SC, say the media shops have been drip-fed rumours and gossip by bitter former comrades, jealous due to Roberts-Smith’s excessive profile, his Victoria Cross and different army awards. There has been proof from some troopers of “pro” and “anti” Roberts-Smith camps contained in the regiment. Loading Nine was by no means going to be fully certain of the energy of its case till the 19 present and former SAS troopers it had summoned delivered their testimony. A number of these soldiers were not happy about being required to give evidence. They testified below certificates of immunity granted by presiding decide Anthony Besanko to guard them from self-incrimination. But they’ve stood remarkably agency within the face of days of gruelling cross-examination by Moses (one later complained to a fellow witness that Roberts-Smith’s barrister had come at him “like a rabid dog”, the courtroom heard). And it’s placing that a few of the most damning proof has come from those that have been most open about their discomfort at being within the courtroom.

Such a person was Person 24, who gave proof in mid-March. Person 24 choked up as he described how tough he was discovering it to have to present proof towards “that man in the corner”, as he described Roberts-Smith, who habitually sits in the identical seat subsequent to the window in the back of the courtroom. Nicholas Owens, SC, the barrister for Nine, which owns The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald. Credit:Edwina Pickles Person 24 went on to present a graphic description, below oath, of seeing Roberts-Smith perform what he known as an “exhibition execution” by machine-gunning an Afghan man within the again exterior a village compound designated Whiskey 108 in April 2009. Another trooper, Person 41, had rated Roberts-Smith a “good and brave soldier” but gave remarkably comparable proof, describing how he’d additionally witnessed Roberts-Smith shoot the person within the again exterior Whiskey 108. This prisoner, Nine says, was considered one of two males discovered inside a hidden tunnel within the compound, who had been handcuffed and rendered innocent earlier than Roberts-Smith ordered the killing of 1, and killed the opposite himself.

Roberts-Smith advised the courtroom final 12 months that there have been no males within the tunnel. Five SAS witnesses have contradicted him on this level, saying they both noticed the prisoners in or close to the tunnel when the compound was first searched, or heard discussions about it on the troop radio community. The weight of proof on this level shall be arduous for the opposite aspect to beat. Trooper Person 4 advised the courtroom he’d as soon as liked Roberts-Smith like a brother. Yet Person 4 mentioned he’d seen Roberts-Smith kick a villager off a cliff within the village of Darwan, Afghanistan, in October 2012, and shortly afterwards noticed the person mendacity useless on the ft of Roberts-Smith and a second soldier, Person 11, after considered one of them unleashed rounds from an M4 rifle. Person 4’s account intently matches that of three Afghan farmers who gave proof from Kabul final 12 months, simply because the Taliban was closing in on the Afghan capital. Roberts-Smith has fully completely different variations of those occasions, insisting as an example that the slain males at Whiskey 108 have been combatants, not prisoners, and that the Afghan killed at Darwan was a Taliban spotter. He shall be seeking to his personal army witnesses to rebut what Nine’s have mentioned. The case might activate which troopers Besanko considers to be mendacity.

Ben Roberts-Smith’s authorized counsel Arthur Moses, SC. Credit:Kate Geraghty The certificates of immunity granted by the decide don’t supply safety towards perjury. There have been wins and setbacks at numerous factors for all sides alongside the best way. In a blow to Roberts-Smith, his estranged spouse Emma was initially anticipated to present proof for him however as a substitute gave proof for Nine. There was a setback for Nine when the media shops’ barrister, Owens, fought unsuccessfully to protect privilege over confidential notes which investigative journalists Chris Masters and Nick McKenzie had taken of their dealings with a few of the troopers. Moses was capable of deploy these notes extensively in cross-examination. Nor did Owens reach having two different troopers – Person 66 and Person 56 – give proof about alleged battlefield executions. Nine claims Roberts-Smith ordered Person 66 to execute a prisoner at Siah Chow in Afghanistan as a part of the follow of “blooding” (that’s, reaching a primary kill) in October 2012, and that Person 56 was concerned with Roberts-Smith in unlawfully killing a prisoner at one other location, Fasil, simply weeks later.

The decide excused each Person 66 and Person 56 from answering questions on these alleged killings on the grounds of self-incrimination. Person 56 advised the courtroom this week he’d felt pressured to present proof on the Darwan cliff-kicking incident as a result of he feared Nine would in any other case press questions on his personal alleged involvement within the incident at Fasil. Nine’s authorized crew acknowledges their witnesses’ accounts of what occurred on the battlefield in Afghanistan a decade or extra in the past don’t all the time align, however say this isn’t a weak spot, as a result of it exhibits there isn’t a conspiracy between them. By distinction, they are saying, there’s proof that Roberts-Smith and 4 of his soldier witnesses have colluded on some parts of their proof by repeating the identical false element in what quantities to a “fraud” on the courtroom – a degree being fiercely contested by Roberts-Smith. Regardless of the place the civil trial finally ends up, nothing will cease the work of the Commonwealth Office of the Special Investigator (OSI), which is analyzing whether or not legal prices must be laid towards any soldier or former soldier over struggle crimes in Afghanistan.

The institution of the OSI builds on the work of the Brereton inquiry, performed below the auspices of the Inspector General of the Defence Force, which discovered there was credible proof to implicate 25 present or former ADF personnel in illegal killings. Every day there’s a minimum of one Commonwealth consultant within the courtroom, protecting an eagle eye on proceedings. Loading Unlike any legal motion, although – which requires a “beyond reasonable doubt” normal of proof – a civil case applies a stability of likelihood take a look at, although to a extra rigorous normal the place severe allegations are concerned. Many of the troopers really feel their very own management allow them to down by failing to behave early on the warning indicators that some troopers contained in the SAS had let a warrior tradition run rampant. As Person 31 complained within the courtroom lately, “weak leadership” left grievances and suspicions to fester, “Hence we’re now dealing with this in court.”

At the top of the trial, Roberts-Smith will emerge a wronged man, or else be ceaselessly branded a hypocrite, a liar, a bully and probably a struggle legal. For the media shops, the status and viability of their public-interest journalism is at stake. Leaving apart damages, the dropping aspect is more likely to be saddled with either side’ prices working into the tens of tens of millions of {dollars}. And even as soon as Besanko fingers down his ruling, there’s a robust probability that whoever loses will attraction, prolonging the case even additional. Hastie, a former SAS captain himself, has acknowledged the ache the courtroom saga is inflicting on those that had served in Afghanistan, the nice majority of whom did so honourably and at nice peril to themselves. “This is terrible for our country, it’s terrible for the SAS, it’s terrible for the army, it has touched a lot of lives” he advised the courtroom final month. “But until we deal with it, we can’t move forward”.