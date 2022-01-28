Marathon Swimmer Joel Matos Set for 4th Annual Brazadas por la Inclusión

Ultra-marathon swimmer Joel Matos prepares for the fourth annual Brazadas por la Inclusión occasion.

28 January 2022 – Joel Matos has navigated among the world’s most treacherous water pathways in his swimming profession, and subsequent month he’s set for an additional marathon to lift funds for Special Olympics Puerto Rico.

From 19 – 26 February 2022, Matos will lead the fourth annual Brazadas por la Inclusión (Strokes for Inclusion), an occasion that may go to seven seashores across the nation. Matos will swim in every spot, and most of the people will be capable to help and take part in a digital method.

Matos raised $33,000 for Special Olympics Puerto Rico by his efforts with Brazadas por la Inclusión final yr, making for a grand whole of $72,000 raised in three years of the occasion. He’s now an official Special Olympics Puerto Rico ambassador.

“The currents were very strong, and at one point I was fighting an hour against them, but I was able to keep focus and control the mental aspect, which is the main challenge. We did it, and all to the benefit of Special Olympics Puerto Rico.” Joel Matos

As excellent his work was with Brazadas por la Inclusión final winter, Matos took it to the following degree in the summertime along with his completion of the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming whereas elevating cash for Special Olympics Puerto Rico.

Matos crossed Southern California’s 32.3 km Catalina Channel in 11 hours and 56 minutes to finish the primary leg. Nine days later, he accomplished the second leg with a forty five.9 km swim round Manhattan Island in New York City in 8 hours and 13 minutes. Shortly after that, Matos accomplished the ultimate leg along with his 33.5 km crossing of the English Channel from England to France in 13 hours and 41 minutes. He completed the Triple Crown in simply 27 days.

As a results of his efforts, Matos raised $3,000 for Special Olympics Puerto Rico over the course of his Triple Crown swim.

Matos is the primary individual from the Caribbean and the 127th general swimmer to finish the Triple Crown. By ending in 27 days, he broke the earlier file of 34 days set by American swimmer Patrick McKnight.