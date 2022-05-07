Marc-Andre Fleury Makes 29 Saves, Wild Beat Blues 5-1, Take Series Lead

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a purpose and an help, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 pictures, and the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Friday evening to take a 2-1 lead of their Western Conference playoff sequence.

Joel Erickson Ek had a purpose and an help, and Jordan Greenway, Mats Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin additionally scored because the Wild improved to 8-8 all-time in Game 3s.

Fleury, taking part in in a sixteenth consecutive Stanley Cup playoffs, earned his 92nd profession playoff win.

Ryan O’Reilly scored an influence play purpose and Ville Husso made 28 saves for the Blues.

St. Louis misplaced Torey Krug to a decrease physique harm early within the first interval. Krug is the third Blues defensemen to get damage within the sequence.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven sequence is Sunday afternoon in St. Louis earlier than shifting again to St. Paul, Minnesota, for Game 5.

The Wild wasted no time quieting the gang by benefiting from the Blues’ aggressiveness for 2 early objectives.

St. Louis defenseman Colton Parayko was caught chipping within the offensive zone making a 2-on-1 break leading to Greenway’s purpose 39 seconds in.

Less than two minutes later, Ryan Hartman sprung Kaprizov on a breakaway. Husso made the preliminary save, steering the rebound to the nook, however Kaprizov banked the rebound off Husso’s skate from behind the online to present the Wild a 2-0 lead.

Zucarello’s sixteenth profession playoff purpose gave the Wild a 3-0 lead within the second interval and Erickson Ek scored his third purpose of the sequence 22 seconds into the third interval. Marcus Foligno picked up his second help of the sport on Erickson Ek’s tally.

The Blues acquired some momentum going after O’Reilly’s purpose at 2:17 of the third, however Fleury made a number of powerful saves to maintain the rally from gaining extra traction.

Brodin’s purpose with 7:29 left prompted a good portion of the sellout crowd to move for the exits.

DEPLETED DEFENSE

Blues D Nick Leddy and D Robert Bortuzzo and had been each scratched after sustaining higher physique accidents in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively. On Thursday, the Blues recalled D Steven Santini from Springfield, the crew’s AHL affiliate. Santini was a scratch after Marco Scandella, who had missed the final three video games to a decrease physique harm, was given the inexperienced mild to play.

