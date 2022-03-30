Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild Beat Flyers 4-1, Extend Win Streak To 7 Games

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves and gained his second straight begin for Minnesota, and the Wild prolonged their successful streak to seven video games with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night time.

Matt Dumba, Kirill Kaprizov, Jordan Greenway and Kevin Fiala scored for the Wild. The victory ended a streak of three consecutive extra time wins by the rating of 3-2 for Minnesota.

READ MORE: Minnesota Weather: Sloppy Storm System Rumbles Into Minnesota

Morgan Frost scored a power-play purpose within the third interval for Philadelphia, ending Fleury’s shutout bid. Martin Jones made 33 saves as Philadelphia misplaced its third straight.

Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL historical past, was acquired by Minnesota in a trade-deadline deal that despatched a conditional 2022 first-round draft choose to Chicago. The 37-year-old former Vezina Trophy winner gained his debut with the Wild on Saturday in a 3-2 victory over Columbus.

After a fan threw a bouquet of flowers onto the ice for Fleury — after his nickname of Flower — following his debut, a number of extra did so Tuesday after he was introduced as the sport’s No. 1 star.

“Like I said last time, it still feels like a figure skater picking up those flowers,” Fleury mentioned. “Obviously, it’s very nice of the people. They don’t need to waste money on flowers. It’s OK.”

Dumba opened the scoring for Minnesota after a tic-tac-toe go from Frederick Gaudreau and Matt Boldy, who discovered Dumba in entrance of the online. Dumba beat Jones on the glove facet.

Kaprizov gave the Wild a two-goal lead lower than two minutes later. The star second-year ahead used a display screen from teammate Joel Eriksson Ek and scored on the facility play for his thirty seventh purpose of the yr.

The Flyers didn’t have a solution for these two Wild objectives after hanging with Minnesota for a lot of the primary interval.

“I think we just took our foot off the gas pedal,” Flyers ahead Cam Atkinson mentioned. “It just kind of deflated the bench when they scored.”

READ MORE: How Minnesota Protects Critical Services From Cyberattacks

Kaprizov practically had his second purpose of the sport within the second interval, however it was waved off instantly as Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman made contact with Jones earlier than the purpose.

Fiala prolonged his level streak to 4 video games along with his twenty third purpose of the season to place Minnesota up 4-0 late within the third. Fiala buried a shot from a troublesome angle alongside the purpose line on a delayed penalty, swinging so onerous on the shot that he fell over.

“We’re rolling right now, all four lines, the defensemen, both the goaltenders, everyone’s on board,” Fiala mentioned. “If the leaders just keep going, it’s going to be tough for any team to stop us.”

Frost scored on an influence play 4:21 into the third. With Minnesota’s Tyson Jost serving a double minor for top sticking, Frost intercepted a clearing try and fired it previous Fleury.

“I give the guys credit the way that we came out in the third,” Flyers head coach Mike Yeo mentioned. “Obviously it’s not easy. It’s frustrating. But I have seen that with this group, that they don’t quit.”

NOTES: Flyers F Noah Cates made his NHL debut Tuesday not removed from his hometown. Cates, who ended his collegiate profession with Minnesota-Duluth after the Bulldogs’ season ended Saturday, grew up in Stillwater, Minnesota, 20 miles northeast of St. Paul. Cates was chosen by Philadelphia within the fifth spherical of the 2017 NHL Draft. … The Wild introduced Tuesday they signed F Sam Hentges to a two-year entry-level contract, starting within the 2022-23 season. Hentges, who had 22 factors for St. Cloud State this yr, was Minnesota’s seventh-round choose in 2018.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Wild: Host Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

MORE NEWS: Demetrius Wynne Found Guilty In Death Of Minneapolis Artist Susan Spiller

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)