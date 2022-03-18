March Madness Begins As Massachusetts Sports Gambling Is In Limbo

BOSTON (CBS) – At Boston bars Thursday, if individuals weren’t there to rejoice St. Patrick’s Day, they had been there to observe March Madness.

“It’s happening,” one bargoer stated. “Why not just make it legal?” He’s speaking about sports activities betting in Massachusetts. Neighboring states New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York all enable some degree of sports activities betting, whereas a invoice hangs in limbo within the Bay State.

Governor Baker has expressed assist for sports activities playing right here, too, tweeting this on Super Bowl Sunday final month.

We filed a invoice in 2019 and once more final yr to make sports activities gaming authorized. MA is shedding out to neighboring states on this, particularly throughout large video games. Enjoy the Super Bowl, and let’s make sports activities gaming occur! — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 13, 2022

The effort to approve sports activities playing laws in Massachusetts is years outdated. In 2019, Senator Paul Feeney advised WBZ, “My sense is that over the next couple of months, that there will be robust discussions in both the House and the Senate.”

Flash ahead three years precisely, and no such invoice has handed. In summer season 2021, the Massachusetts House accredited a sports activities betting invoice, with solely three representatives voting in opposition to it. Since then, the invoice has been sitting within the Senate Ways and Means Committee ready for evaluation.

WBZ reached out to a number of senators on the committee, however they had been both unavailable for remark or didn’t reply to requests for remark.

“I think people are going to do it anyway so might as well get some taxes on it,” Danny Lambriola of Boston advised WBZ. “I’m not a huge better myself but I’m a big basketball fan.”

“You have all these people driving up to New Hampshire, putting their bets in across the border,” added Liam McCarthy of Braintree. “Why let that happen? Have it happen here…There is so much tax benefit from it.”