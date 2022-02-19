Marchment’s 1st Hat Trick Powers Panthers Past Wild, 6-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mason Marchment scored three objectives for his first profession hat trick, main the Florida Panthers to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night time.

Anthony Duclair and Aaron Ekblad every had a aim and an help, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves for his fifth straight win. Florida has gained back-to-back video games after a 15-day break and is 16-3-1 since Dec. 29.

Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota, which had gained six straight at house. The Wild misplaced in regulation on the Xcel Energy Center for the primary time in 15 video games relationship to Nov. 18. Cam Talbot had 28 saves.

Florida leads the league in scoring at 4.14 objectives per recreation, scoring 203 objectives in 49 video games, together with shootout-deciding objectives. The final two groups to require lower than 50 video games in a season to succeed in that mark had been the 2005-06 Senators (48 video games) and 1995-96 Penguins (41 video games).

Jonathan Huberdeau has arrange loads of these tallies. With two helpers, he has 51 on the season to change into the primary participant in franchise historical past to register three seasons with 50-plus assists.

He fed Ekblad to make it 4-1 early within the third after his gritty effort arrange Duclair halfway by the second.

Denied attempting to attain on a stuff on the left put up, Huberdeau outmuscled Alex Goligoski for the puck and fed Duclair for a one-timer from beneath the correct circle for a 3-1 lead. Duclair has 20 objectives this season, certainly one of a league-best 9 Panthers with double-digit objectives.

Marchment scored twice in a 2:27 span of the primary interval to affix that group.

Marchment put a rebound of his personal wraparound try into the web, then transformed a move from Anton Lundell to make it 2-1. His third aim went into an empty web with 5:27 left.

Minnesota entered the sport averaging 3.78 objectives, third-best within the NHL, and scored first when Kaprizov redirected a slap move from Jared Spurgeon for his fiftieth profession aim.

Playing in his one centesimal recreation, Kaprizov has 112 profession factors — together with 13 objectives and 29 factors in his final 17 video games. The final participant to attain greater than 110 factors of their first 100 NHL video games was Evgeni Malkin (114) in 2006-07.

NOTES: Zuccarello assisted on Kaprizov’s aim and has multi-point video games in 10 of his previous 13 outings. … Florida C Noel Acciari made his season debut. He suffered a pectoral damage within the preseason that required surgical procedure. … Wild C Nick Bjugstad (higher physique) was activated from injured reserve, however didn’t play. D Matt Dumba (decrease physique) was positioned on IR and C Victor Rask was positioned on waivers.

UP NEXT

Panthers: End a three-game street journey Sunday in Chicago.

Wild: At Edmonton on Sunday, the primary of 4 straight video games in Canada.