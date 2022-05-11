Marcos Jr asks world not to judge him by his family’s past as he claims victory in Philippines election





Known as “Bongbong” within the Philippines, Marcos Jr, who’s the son and namesake of the late dictator, promised to be a “President for all Filipinos,” mentioned Victor Rodriguez, his chief of employees and spokesperson.

With 98% of the votes counted , Marcos Jr obtained 31 million votes in comparison with his closest rival, the outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo, who bought about 14 million, partial and unofficial outcomes confirmed.

“In historic numbers, the people have used their democratic vote to unite our nation,” the assertion mentioned. “This is a victory for all Filipinos, and for democracy. To those who voted for Bongbong, and those who did not, it is his promise to be a President for all Filipinos. To seek common ground across political divides, and to work together to unite the nation.”

Marcos Jr campaigned on a platform of “unity,” promising extra jobs, decrease costs and extra funding in agriculture and infrastructure.

The victory, if confirmed, would see the Marcos household return to energy greater than 30 years after they had been compelled to flee the nation in shame following a People Power revolution that toppled the regime of Marcos Sr in 1986. Marcos Sr, whose 21-year rule was marked by human rights abuses and widespread corruption , died in exile in Hawaii three years later, however his household returned to the Philippines in 1991 and have become rich, influential politicians, with successive members of the family representing their dynastic stronghold of Ilocos Norte. Analysts say Marcos Jr’s rise is the fruits of a decades-long try to rebrand the Marcos household’s title and picture, most lately by means of a supercharged social media marketing campaign. Despite tying his marketing campaign to his father’s legacy with the slogan “rise again,” Marcos Jr has requested the world to guage him by his actions, not by his household’s previous. “To the world, he says: Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions,” Rodriguez mentioned within the assertion. Robredo, who has mentioned she will not concede till election irregularities are checked, urged her supporters to just accept the outcomes of the May 9 election. “Whatever the results will be, let us accept it because this will bring out a bigger strength that could unite us,” mentioned Robredo throughout a thanksgiving mass within the Naga Metropolitan Cathedral, according to CNN Philippines. She has introduced a gathering for her supporters on May 13. On Tuesday, presidential candidates Manny Pacquiao, the previous boxing champion, and Isko Moreno, Manila mayor and former actor, conceded. Hundreds of protesters, together with college students and members of progressive teams, gathered within the capital Manila exterior of the Philippines election fee on Tuesday holding banners and chanting slogans in protest towards Marcos and what they mentioned had been election irregularities. The election fee (Comelec) dismissed claims of electoral dishonest on Tuesday. Critics of Marcos Jr are indignant at what they are saying is a whitewashing of Philippines historical past and an try by the Marcos household to rewrite the abuses and corruption dedicated throughout his father’s dictatorship. Tens of hundreds of individuals had been imprisoned, tortured or killed through the martial legislation interval from 1972 to 1981 underneath Marcos Sr, in keeping with human rights teams. The Philippines’ Presidential Commission on Good Governance (PCGG), tasked with recovering the household’s ill-gotten wealth, estimates about $10 billion was stolen from the Filipino individuals. Dozens of circumstances are nonetheless lively. The Marcos household has repeatedly denied abuses underneath martial legislation and utilizing state funds for his or her private use. Campaigners say the Marcoses had been by no means held absolutely accountable and victims of martial legislation are nonetheless preventing for justice. Marcos Jr’s operating mate for vp is Sara Duterte Carpio, the daughter of populist outgoing chief Rodrigo Duterte. While lots of his insurance policies are unclear, Marcos Jr is predicted to proceed Duterte’s insurance policies on infrastructure and his controversial “war on drugs.” Partial and unofficial outcomes present Duterte Carpio will win the vice presidency, elected in a separate race from the presidency, in a landslide.





