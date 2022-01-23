Marcus Foligno’s Goal Sends Wild To 4-3 OT Win Against Blackhawks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marcus Foligno scored with 37.9 seconds left in time beyond regulation to ship the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday evening.

Minnesota twice trailed within the third interval however bought targets from Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala to power time beyond regulation and, ultimately, sweep the back-to-back with the Blackhawks after a 5-1 win in Chicago an evening earlier.

Joel Eriksson Ek additionally scored for the Wild, and Kaapo Kahknonen made 33 saves.

Minnesota has factors in six straight video games and hasn’t misplaced in regulation since internet hosting the St. Louis Blues within the Winter Classic on Jan. 1. The Wild have swept three of their seven back-to-backs this season.

Henrik Borgstrom scored twice and Alex DeBrincat added his twenty fourth purpose of the season for the Blackhawks. Kevin Lankinen stopped 40 photographs for Chicago, which led 2-0 and 3-2 within the third.

Kaprizov’s seventeenth purpose tied the sport halfway by the third however Borgstrom countered together with his second purpose of the sport 1:18 later. Fiala answered for Minnesota once more together with his tenth of the season.

Borgstrom’s first purpose got here 9:51 into the sport when he made a deft deflection on some extent shot from Erik Gustafsson.

DeBrincat, who was named to his first All-Star recreation this season and entered the day fifth within the league in targets, scored on a power-play. Seth Jones obtained a go on the blue line and skated proper down the center earlier than passing large to DeBrincat for an fast one-timer.

The Blackhawks had been 0 for 3 on the ability play an evening earlier.

Eriksson Ek, enjoying his second recreation after lacking 5 as a result of an upper-body harm, scored his twelfth purpose of the season on the ability play with 30 seconds left within the first interval.

