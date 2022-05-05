Marcus Leatherdale, Portraitist of Downtown Manhattan, Dies at 69
Marcus Leatherdale, who made classical portraits of Manhattan’s demimonde within the Nineteen Eighties — Keith Haring, Andy Warhol and Sydney Biddle Barrows, in any other case referred to as the Mayflower Madam, all made their strategy to his Lower East Side studio — died on April 22 at his house within the state of Jharkhand, India. He was 69.
The trigger was suicide, mentioned Claudia Summers, his former spouse. His accomplice of twenty years, Jorge Serio, died in July, and Mr. Leatherdale suffered a stroke quickly after, Ms. Summers mentioned, including that he had additionally been mourning the demise of his mom and the couple’s canine within the final 12 months.
Mr. Leatherdale was the Cecil Beaton of Downtown Manhattan. He photographed a not-yet-famous membership child named Madonna in her ripped denims and his denim vest. The efficiency artist Leigh Bowery was majestic in a tinseled masks, corset and a merkin. Andy Warhol was a Hamlet in a black turtleneck. Susanne Bartsch, the nightlife impressaria, was a towering presence in purple leather-based.
The Montreal-born Mr. Leatherdale had already traveled by means of India and Afghanistan in a van and been to artwork college in San Francisco earlier than he landed in New York City in 1978, transferring into the Wild West of the Lower East Side. He and Ms. Summers shared a loft on Grand Street, the place Mr. Leatherdale arrange his studio.
Theirs was not a standard marriage, however they have been greatest associates, and he was Canadian, so it made life simpler in the event that they wed. His boyfriend for a time was Robert Mapplethorpe, whose images studio Mr. Leatherdale additionally managed. He and Mapplethorpe have been a hanging pair, dressed like twins in leather-based and denim, their faces as if painted by Caravaggio, and so they usually photographed one another.
The Grand Street loft was an uncommon family. Ms. Summers was a dominatrix working below the title Mistress Juliette; one in all her purchasers cleaned the place freed from cost. Mapplethorpe assisted Ms. Summers together with her work by providing her a pair of leather-based pants, a rubber garter belt and S&M suggestions. Mr. Leatherdale, sober, tidy and decidedly not exhausting core regardless of his leather-based uniform, was mock-annoyed one morning when he awoke to seek out an English muffin speared to the kitchen desk with one in all Ms. Summers’ stilettos. “What did you get up to last night?” he requested her.
Jean-Michel Basquiat was usually hanging on the market, taking part in his bongo drums; so have been associates like Cookie Mueller, the doomed, gimlet-eyed creator and Details journal contributor who was for a time Mapplethorpe’s and Ms. Summers’ drug vendor, and Kathy Acker, the efficiency artist and novelist. But largely what went on within the loft was Mr. Leatherdale’s work.
For Details journal, a chronicle of downtown Manhattan’s artistic communities — its galleries, golf equipment and boutiques — Mr. Leatherdale had an everyday column referred to as Hidden Identities, for which he would contribute veiled portraits of his associates.
He photographed Joey Arias, the husky-voiced drag performer, as a Japanese snow princess. Keith Haring was a rakish Santa Claus. Robin Byrd, the amiable stripper and cable tv host, wore solely her cowboy boots and a thong. Ms. Barrows, christened the Mayflower Madam for her lineage as head of a high-powered Manhattan escort service, wore a ball robe.
When Annie Flanders, Details’s editor (who died in March), pushed Mr. Leatherdale to incorporate these whose fame prolonged above 14th Street, he photographed topics like Jodie Foster, dressing the actress in a satin corset with a pouf skirt, one arm draped throughout her face — an atypical costume for somebody extra comfy in bluejeans.
He photographed Ms. Summers, usually in full dominatrix regalia, lots of of instances.
“His photographs were a celebration of why we moved to New York City in the first place,” she mentioned, “which was to be in the midst of that kind of creativity and boundary pushing in terms of gender and sexuality. Not that we thought of it that way or spoke in those terms. Marcus photographed the best of who we were, these idealized versions.”
Marcus Andrew Leatherdale was born on Sept. 18, 1952, in Montreal. His father, Jack, was a veterinarian; his mom, Grace Leatherdale, was a homemaker. He attended the San Francisco Art Institute and, as soon as in New York, the School of Visual Arts.
Unlike Mapplethorpe, who died of AIDS in 1989, and to whom he was usually in contrast, and in contrast to lots of his topics, Mr. Leatherdale appeared much less centered on his personal fame.
“He didn’t seem to be going for the glory in the same way that Robert was,” mentioned David Hershkovits, co-founder of Paper journal. “He was more restrained. I don’t feel like he was ever distracted by what anybody else was doing. Shiny objects wasn’t his thing.”
“Robert was determined to be a star, at all costs,” Mr. Leatherdale told I-D magazine in 2017. “So when I started to be known for my photography, tensions grew.”
He added: “We were artistic comrades, at first, until I got recognition. But in all fairness, NYC is a place where everyone is very career-oriented. I too was very ambitious, but not competitive.”
Yet Mr. Leatherdale, with typical self-deprecation, mentioned he seen Mapplethorpe because the “more accomplished artist.”
Critics usually lumped the 2 collectively, even years after Mapplethorpe’s demise.
“Marcus Leatherdale’s work has remained somewhat in the shadow of that of his senior colleague, Robert Mapplethorpe,” Holland Cotter wrote in a assessment of Mr. Leatherdale’s work in 1992. “Both take the nude figure as a central image; both show a penchant for theatrically posed and lighted studio setups. Whereas Mapplethorpe went for a combination of shock and slickness, however, Mr. Leatherdale’s recent work displays an interest in carefully staged tableaux with a symbolic content.”
By the Nineties, Mr. Leatherdale was photographing virtually completely in India, making portraits of Hindu holy males, temple beggars, fishermen and pilgrims in the identical elegant, classical method he developed in New York City. He was drawn to the rawness of the life there, and the spirituality, Ms. Summers mentioned. Later, he began to document the Adivasis tribes, a far-flung minority inhabitants.
“I want to preserve the tradition of these proud people as best I can, somewhat like Edward Curtis did with the American Indians,” he told an interviewer in 2016. “My work can be viewed as anthropological portraiture, even the vintage New York City work of the 1980s.”
With his accomplice, Mr. Serio, a make-up artist, he made properties in India, New York and Portugal.
Ms. Summers and Mr. Leatherdale divorced in 2018. He is survived by a brother, Robert. Information on different survivors was not accessible.
In 2019, Mr. Leatherdale collected his work from the Nineteen Eighties in a present referred to as “Out of the Shadows,” at the Throckmorton Fine Art gallery in Manhattan, and in a guide of the identical title, written with Ms. Summers. It’s a haunting file of a vanished time and place — collectively, a real memento mori, as Ms. Summers mentioned, “though we didn’t realize it at the time.”
There is Divine, the star of John Waters’ “Pink Flamingos,” regal in a satin shift, topped in a beehive. There, too, is Ms. Mueller, Tina Chow, Mapplethorpe and others who would quickly be lifeless from AIDS. Stephen Reichard, as soon as a good-looking artwork vendor and guide who preferred to decorate in sharp, costly fits, is bare and skeletal from AIDS, a pieta on a hard wooden chair. It was his choice to be photographed this fashion in 1988, and to climb the three flights to Mr. Leatherdale’s loft on his personal, although he struggled. Mr. Reichard died a number of weeks later.
“I didn’t realize I was archiving an era that was going to be extinct,” Mr. Leatherdale said recently. “I was just getting by. This is just what we were up to. Of course, you think you will be 20 forever.”