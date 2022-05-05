Marcus Leatherdale, Portraitist of Downtown Manhattan, Dies at 69

Marcus Leatherdale, who made classical portraits of Manhattan’s demimonde within the Nineteen Eighties — Keith Haring, Andy Warhol and Sydney Biddle Barrows, in any other case referred to as the Mayflower Madam, all made their strategy to his Lower East Side studio — died on April 22 at his house within the state of Jharkhand, India. He was 69.

The trigger was suicide, mentioned Claudia Summers, his former spouse. His accomplice of twenty years, Jorge Serio, died in July, and Mr. Leatherdale suffered a stroke quickly after, Ms. Summers mentioned, including that he had additionally been mourning the demise of his mom and the couple’s canine within the final 12 months.

Mr. Leatherdale was the Cecil Beaton of Downtown Manhattan. He photographed a not-yet-famous membership child named Madonna in her ripped denims and his denim vest. The efficiency artist Leigh Bowery was majestic in a tinseled masks, corset and a merkin. Andy Warhol was a Hamlet in a black turtleneck. Susanne Bartsch, the nightlife impressaria, was a towering presence in purple leather-based.

The Montreal-born Mr. Leatherdale had already traveled by means of India and Afghanistan in a van and been to artwork college in San Francisco earlier than he landed in New York City in 1978, transferring into the Wild West of the Lower East Side. He and Ms. Summers shared a loft on Grand Street, the place Mr. Leatherdale arrange his studio.