Marcus Rashford sends Man United into Premier League top four | Football News – Times of India
MANCHESTER: Marcus Rashford struck with nearly the final kick of the sport to take Manchester United into the Premier League high 4 at West Ham’s expense with a 1-0 win on Saturday.
United have been insipid as an attacking power for 93 minutes at Old Trafford, however discovered the breakthrough on the demise as all three of Ralf Rangnick’s substitutes mixed when Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani teed up Rashford for a faucet in on the again put up.
Victory lifts United a degree above the Hammers and sees the Red Devils leapfrog Tottenham and Arsenal within the battle for Champions League soccer subsequent season.
Rangnick has misplaced simply one in all his 10 video games since taking short-term cost until the tip of the season, however as soon as once more the consequence was extra spectacular than the efficiency from the German’s facet.
Bruno Fernandes regarded again to his finest with two targets and two assists previously week and the Portuguese practically created the opener with a fiercely struck cross that simply evaded Cristiano Ronaldo in probably the most harmful second of the primary half.
Alphonse Areola was drafted in to the West Ham aim within the absence of Lukasz Fabianski resulting from a optimistic take a look at for coronavirus, however the Frenchman was pressured into only one severe save when he turned Fred’s pushed shot behind early within the second half.
Fernandes dragged one other effort large from the sting of the field as United toiled to the frustration of the 75,000 crowd.
However, Rangnick’s adjustments made the distinction.
Rashford has regarded devoid of confidence in latest months, however his first aim since October in a 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday gave the England worldwide a raise.
Rangnick claimed that Anthony Martial had refused to be a part of his squad for final weekend’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa as he seems for a transfer away from the membership for extra sport time.
The Frenchman publicly denied that accusation and was given his first minutes underneath the interim boss when he was launched together with Cavani within the closing 10 minutes.
David de Gea was practically caught out by a long-range effort from Declan Rice as the sport entered stoppage time.
But slightly than snatch a winner, West Ham have been hit with a sucker punch on the counter-attack.
Martial performed in Cavani on the left of the field and the Uruguayan’s cross simply required a contact from Rashford on the again put up.
The wild celebrations survived a VAR examine towards Cavani for offside and there was barely time for West Ham to kick-off in what could possibly be a deadly blow to their exterior hopes of reaching the Champions League for the primary time.
