Maria’s Cafe In Minneapolis Has Minnesota’s Best Pancakes, According To Rankings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People love their breakfast meals and pancakes usually prime the listing.

The web site Eat This, Not That lately picked the most effective pancakes in every state, and Maria’s Cafe in Minneapolis was tops in Minnesota.

“Corn pancakes are a highlight of the menu at Maria’s Cafe. This sweet and savory breakfast can also be topped with salty, crumbled cotija cheese,” the positioning mentioned.

As far as different native states’ finest, Iowa’s choice was Bluebird Diner in Iowa City, and Wisconsin’s was Mickies Dairy Bar in Madison, the place they provide cornmeal pancakes.

North Dakota’s finest providing in line with the web site is the cinnamon roll pancakes in Grand Forks. And when you’re in South Dakota, you’re directed to Sioux Falls’ Roll’n Pin Cafe for his or her contemporary buttermilk pancakes.

Click here for extra data.