Marikana litigation: Solicitor-General promises to resolve matters by end of August | News24

Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani has given an replace on the progress made relating to Marikana-related litigations.

Currently, he says, there are 48 excellent claims relating to private harm, that are anticipated to be resolved this month.

This month marks 10 years since 44 individuals have been killed and 78 significantly injured by the police in Marikana.

The authorities is trying to finalise excellent claims emanating from the August 2012 Marikana bloodbath.

So mentioned Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

This month marks 10 years since 44 individuals have been killed and 78 significantly injured when the police opened fireplace on protesting miners in Marikana, North West.

Pandelani gave an replace on the progress made relating to Marikana-related litigations.

He mentioned the excellent issues could be resolved by finish of this month.

“As I stand here today, there were 48 matters that were remaining, but none of those matters related to loss of support due to the death of any other person that has proffered a claim against the state because all those matters have been dealt with as [of] August 2021.

“The 48 issues that I’m referring to would relate in the principle to issues the place there have been private accidents, the place individuals needed to be despatched for medical examination…”

The now iconic photograph of strike chief Mgcineni Noki, who’s rallying protesters. City Press Leon Sadiki

Pandelani added of the 48 claims, half of these have already been settled whereas the events have been nonetheless discussing the others.

“All of these issues have been set down by the [Gauteng] High Court in Pretoria, and the directive was that every one these issues ought to both be settled or; alternatively, they must serve earlier than the court docket earlier than the top of August this yr. As my colleagues sit right here proper now, our different colleagues are in court docket.”

“It is regrettable that we might nonetheless sit and stand right here and speak about issues that, in truth, occurred 10 years in the past,” he said.

“I say that it’s regrettable that these issues have, in truth, gone this far, and that is owing to numerous components. There was by no means any coverage relevant throughout the state which can compel the state to embark on early settlement issues, be it by way of mediation or arbitration.

“I need to indicate that delays such as have been occasioned in these matters will be a thing of the past because the Office of the Solicitor-General has already developed a policy that is binding within state departments for early settlement of matters, and that policy has been approved by Cabinet by 9 November 2021.”

Last yr, Pandelani advised a briefing an preliminary lawsuit was introduced towards the federal government by a grouping represented by the Wits regulation clinic – and that had since been paid to the tune of R3 995 121, News24 reported.

He additionally revealed 36 claims have been instituted by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI) towards the federal government on behalf of households who had misplaced family members.

Pandelani mentioned 35 of these issues had been finalised and cost have been made.

He added in complete, the federal government had settled to the tune of R69 083 005 million, which had been “paid and payment has been confirmed”.

“However, the SERI came back after we paid the just under R70 million and demanded general and constitutional demands claim which is not something that is easy to quantity … however in the spirit of humanity, we agreed to pay each family R500 000 … a figure that was turned down by SERI,” mentioned Pandelani on the time.