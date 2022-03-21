Americas

Marine Killed In Norway Crash Identified As Capt. Ross Reynolds Of Leominster

LEOMINSTER (CBS) — One of the 4 Marines killed when their aircraft crashed in northern Norway during a NATO drill on Friday was a Massachusetts native. He has been recognized as 27-year-old Captain Ross A. Reynolds, of Leominster.

The different deceased Marines had been recognized as: Captain Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Gunnery Sargent James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Corporal Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Reynolds joined the Marine Corps in May of 2017.

His physique can be reunited along with his household by means of dignified switch within the coming days, a Marine Corps spokesman mentioned.

“The pilots and crew were committed to accomplishing their mission and serving a cause greater than themselves,” mentioned Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm, the commanding basic of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, in a letter to his Marines and their households.

The Marine Corps mentioned Reynolds had a number of decorations together with the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.



