Marine Killed In Norway Crash Identified As Capt. Ross Reynolds Of Leominster

LEOMINSTER (CBS) — One of the 4 Marines killed when their aircraft crashed in northern Norway during a NATO drill on Friday was a Massachusetts native. He has been recognized as 27-year-old Captain Ross A. Reynolds, of Leominster.

The different deceased Marines had been recognized as: Captain Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Gunnery Sargent James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Corporal Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

READ MORE: Extended Green Line Service Opens Monday With Service To Union Square In Somerville

Reynolds joined the Marine Corps in May of 2017.

READ MORE: 1 Teenager Killed, 2 Others Hurt In Early Morning Marshfield Crash

His physique can be reunited along with his household by means of dignified switch within the coming days, a Marine Corps spokesman mentioned.

“The pilots and crew were committed to accomplishing their mission and serving a cause greater than themselves,” mentioned Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm, the commanding basic of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, in a letter to his Marines and their households.

MORE NEWS: Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns For First Time Since 2019

The Marine Corps mentioned Reynolds had a number of decorations together with the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.