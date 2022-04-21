Marine Le Pen and the end of the EU as we know it

What would occur if the far-right chief got a possibility to hold out her proposals? Illustration by Jonathan Bartlett for POLITICO

The date is May 25, 2022. President Marine Le Pen has been president of France for lower than a month. Europe’s leaders — her friends now — have barely recovered from the shock of the election when she arrives in Brussels for her first journey overseas.

Diplomats and journalists look on in slack disbelief because the National Rally chief exits, beaming, from her presidential Peugeot 607 in entrance of the French everlasting illustration. A guard declares her as “Madame la présidente de la République!” and Le Pen, a lifelong outsider who has damaged by means of on her third bid for energy, smiles even wider.

There’s a chill within the air as the far-right chief walks as much as the lectern within the embassy’s fundamental reception room. Much of what she’s going to say is well-known from her presidential program, however quite a bit stays unknown. What will she do first? Will she sound combative or conciliatory? The National Rally chief begins off pleasant sufficient, joking that “a few of you’ll be shocked that I didn’t trip in on a horse like Joan of Arc and declare this land for France.“

But the temper quickly turns darker as Le Pen will get to the meat of her speech and methodically lays out her plans to dismantle the EU from inside.

This article is a piece of fiction — however the actions and initiatives Le Pen is portrayed as pursuing are primarily based on language and proposals that she has been selling, in a single kind or one other, since she took over management of the National Front celebration from her father in 2010.

To think about one this state of affairs would play out — and the way Europe may react — POLITICO spoke to a spread of EU diplomats, authorized specialists and Le Pen’s aides, in addition to politicians from different EU international locations, specifically Germany. (Throughout this text, the quotes in plain textual content are actual; these in italics are imagined.)

While the high-quality print of their evaluation varies, the EU crowd largely falls in step with the view of German Green MP Anton Hofreiter, chair of the Bundestag’s European Affairs committee, who described the results of a Le Pen victory as being “fatal” for Europe. It would “massively endanger the security of all people in Europe, and of course it would be a huge problem for economic cooperation in the EU, for issues such as future technologies, climate protection or EU foreign policy,” he mentioned.

The elder Le Pen was by no means significantly involved with the EU, however his daughter is obsessive about it. Along together with her campaign towards “Islamic fundamentalism,” hatred of “Brussels” and the “dictates of EU bureaucrats” are fixed themes for her, relationship again to her first presidential bid in 2012. At the center of it’s the perception that France’s sovereignty can’t coexist with EU authority; it should supplant and overtake it.

In Brussels, President Le Pen declares she is going to successfully abolish the European Commission, the bloc’s government arm, by reworking it right into a Secretariat to rubber-stamp laws agreed by the Council of EU heads of state. She will instantly scale back France’s contribution to the EU finances by €5 billion per yr. She will introduce the notion of a nationwide precedence favoring French nationals over foreigners for entry to public items and providers into the Constitution. She will ignore the Schengen Treaty that permits free of charge circulation of products and other people, in concept, across the bloc and reinstate border controls. And she is going to ask the French folks by way of a referendum if they need EU legislation to stay superior to French legislation, or reclaim their authorized sovereignty.

She reserves her sharpest apart for judges sitting on the bloc’s highest courtroom: “And to you, judges who sit in Luxembourg and picture that you’re the masters of Europe, I say this: You won’t like this system of President Le Pen, however you’ll find yourself bending to the desire of the folks.“

Whether Le Pen can truly push by means of her proposals (authorized specialists will rush to inform you she will’t) is essentially inappropriate. The EU has survived with Euroskeptic governments earlier than — suppose Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, Italy’s 5Star Movement, the Law and Justice Party in Poland, to not point out pre-Brexit Britain — but it surely’s by no means needed to take care of a full-frontal assault by a rustic with the dimensions and heft of France.

The room erupts as Le Pen supporters crowded within the entrance row begin a refrain of “Marine, présidente” — forgetting of their pleasure that she is already president. But the diplomats and journalists gathered to witness this second are speechless. One outdated Brussels hand quips to a diplomat: “Some peace providing … Seems extra just like the General MacArthur studying out the phrases of give up on the USS Missouri …“

“It’s over,” replies a German diplomat. “Now we will have to save what can be saved.”

* * *

The date is June 21, 2022. Le Pen has been in energy for almost two months. She has reaped the reward and applause of Russia’s Vladimir Putin (by way of his spokesman), Hungary’s Orbán, Poland’s Andrzej Duda, Slovenia’s Janez Janša and the U.S.’s Donald Trump, all of whom hail her rise as a “victory for democracy,” or some variation on that theme.

But her presidency has already hit tough waters. No sooner was she sworn in than she was hip-deep in issues, beginning with a monetary assault on French debt and the eurozone.

According to a conservative estimate by Goldman Sachs, this is able to take the type of a direct 2-percent drop within the euro-dollar alternate price and an increase within the rates of interest that traders demand to carry French authorities bonds. This would widen the “spread” — the distinction in the price of borrowing — between French and German debt, pushing the EU towards a reprise of the sovereign debt disaster of the mid-2010s.

A high-ranking EU diplomat who was on the entrance strains the final time round provided this grim prognosis within the occasion of a Le Pen victory: “Interest rates would rise and the entire [euro] system would be attacked … the euro is a political construction, so as soon as its political basis is undermined, the euro is weakened.”

What’s extra, Le Pen is going through a political disaster at residence. She defeated Emmanuel Macron thanks largely to mass abstention by left-wing voters. But her victory on April 24 mobilized her opponents, and so she didn’t safe a majority in parliament through the legislative elections that came about shortly after the presidential vote in France. Now she’s caught in an uncomfortable “cohabitation” with Macron’s centrists, which implies she’ll battle to cross laws.

The distress at residence prompts Le Pen to hunt consolation overseas — specifically in Ukraine. The battle there grinds on, with Russian forces nonetheless attempting to pummel Ukraine into submission or annihilation, and the Ukrainian fighters, although vastly outnumbered, nonetheless holding on because of a continued inflow of weapons and provides from NATO.

Europe has but to tug the set off on a full ban on Russian power, however stress is rising: A recent atrocity found in an jap Ukrainian city just lately deserted by Russian troops prompts even German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has steadfastly resisted all calls to cease shopping for Russian gasoline, to permit that “Germany is ready to begin considering this eventuality as a possible option.”

FRANCE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION POLL OF POLLS For extra polling knowledge from throughout Europe go to POLITICO Poll of Polls.

In sweeps Le Pen, who’s already made her views on Ukraine specific through the marketing campaign. Having mentioned she is “very cautious” on the thought of sending weapons to Ukraine as a result of “that would make us co-belligerents,” and that an power embargo can be “catastrophic” for French customers, she makes use of a reside interview on TF1 to announce the suspension of all however protecting gear deliveries to Ukraine, and says {that a} gasoline embargo is “not an option for France,” including: “I don’t see why we need to add misery in French lives to the misery of Ukrainians.”

The leaders of Hungary, Germany, Austria and some different gas-dependent international locations breathe a sigh of aid. Scholz decries Le Pen’s spirit of Alleingänge (going it alone) however provides that the French transfer “gives us pause,” whereas Orbàn says France has acted “to defend Europeans.”

Le Pen sees the second and runs with it. She tells interviewers from a consortium of EU newspapers that her imaginative and prescient of an “alliance of European nations” is rising on the Ukraine query — although it’s not clear who, apart from Orbàn and probably Cyprus, is signing on. Le Pen declares that she will likely be visiting Putin in Moscow the next week to ship a 10-point “proposal for peace” largely centered on Ukraine abandoning chunks of its territory to Russia.

{A photograph} of the smiling French chief shaking arms with Putin on the Kremlin (no long-table therapy for her) marks the second. White House press secretary Jen Psaki tells the day by day press briefing that “the White House does not condone individual diplomatic initiatives by NATO countries located in Europe that might undermine the common posture of the alliance” and that the U.S. was not knowledgeable upfront of Le Pen’s journey. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen points a Twitter assertion in three languages calling for “a return to unity” — with out specifying for whom. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose authorities has already toyed with banning Le Pen, has had sufficient. He tweets: “Mrs Le Pen-Putin is no longer welcome on the territory of Ukraine.”

For Le Pen, who’s having a tough time at residence, this can be a excessive level. Every week earlier than her election, she informed a French TV channel that her hope in regard to Russia was that the nation might kind an alliance with NATO as quickly because the struggle with Ukraine is over. While that prospect stays comical, at greatest, Le Pen is profitable factors with Putin, who hails Le Pen’s “diplomatic vision, so superior to her predecessor” and teases “enhanced cooperation and trade with friendly countries such as France” in one in every of his televised tirades.

Asked in regards to the U.S. response on her return from Moscow, Le Pen can hardly comprise her pleasure: “Ah well, there you have it,” she says. “For some international locations the concept we train our sovereignty is insufferable. Tant pis pour eux!“

* * *

Ukraine has been good for Le Pen, however she is aware of there’s solely a lot to realize politically at residence from freaking out Washington and pandering to Putin. Her approval price is slipping quick, to 38 p.c, and she or he must do one thing quick to regain the higher hand.

That one thing seems to be overturning the desk in Brussels. As promised in her marketing campaign, Le Pen makes use of her first assembly with different EU leaders in July to slam down a requirement: France desires to scale back its contribution to the EU not by €5 billion as introduced, however €10 billion.

Howls of rage ensue from different EU leaders, who pronounce the request “illegal.”

But Le Pen has studied her historical past on this rating, specifically the instance of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her 1984 vow to “get our money back” from Brussels. The undeniable fact that Thatcher solely acquired about two-thirds of what she requested for is irrelevant; the purpose is that she put herself middle stage throughout EU conferences for a full 5 years till a deal was made.

Here, German officers, requested about Le Pen’s budgetary calls for, have been categorical. “We can’t simply cancel what has been agreed,” mentioned Social Democratic Markus Töns, deputy chair of the Bundestag’s European Affairs committee. “After all, we are contractual partners. Does she want to lead France out of the European Union? That would be extremely damaging to the French economy,” he mentioned, remarking that France was additionally a fundamental beneficiary of EU agricultural finances funds which may be in danger in such a state of affairs.

Green MP Anton Hofreiter, chair of the Bundestag’s European Affairs committee, mentioned it like this: “Legally, that is not possible at all.”

Neither ventured to debate what the EU would do to cease Le Pen on this rating, however a senior EU diplomat was rather more fatalistic in regards to the EU’s prospects of reining in a rogue member nation with the diplomatic and financial firepower of France. “We could mount a legal challenge, with penalties and fines against France, but there will be a reappraisal well before we get to that point,” mentioned the diplomat.

And so, Le Pen succeeds in kickstarting a cycle of calls for, outrage and counter-demands from EU companions that may final for so long as she desires it to. Her aides are assured that no severe penalties authorized or in any other case will befall France as a result of, as National Rally MEP Hervé Juvin places it, “The Commission will not have the same attitude with France [as with Poland]. They change their tune according to who they are dealing with. The Germans said their constitution is supreme over European law on financial matters. The Commission didn’t say anything at all.”

Another senior EU official deadpanned: “Le Pen would seriously impede the functioning of the EU.”

Jean-Philippe Tanguy, Le Pen’s deputy marketing campaign director, provides that in relation to Europe, nearly all the pieces will likely be up for negotiation for a President Le Pen. “We consider that there are margins within the EU to defend our interests more forcefully … Things can be loosened.”

Le Pen turns conferences of the European Council into theater, railing towards Brussels’ ultra-liberal ethos and vowing to carry “every centime” again to the French employee. At the identical time, within the midst of a recent inflow of refugees from Syria and Afghanistan, she ups the ante by establishing semi-permanent immigration controls at France’s borders with Spain and Italy, telling the world that Paris is “doing nothing that Sweden or Denmark haven’t already carried out, and is solely a matter of frequent sense.“

Here once more, the pushback from different EU states is minimal. “The thinking on Schengen has matured” following the pandemic, sighed the senior EU diplomat, referring to the Schengen Treaty’s digital suspension through the outbreak of COVID. “But it’s outdated thinking as what we need is to protect our external frontiers.”

And but, even this “victory” and the spectacle that goes with it will definitely show boring to the common Le Pen supporter, who by now could be beginning to surprise when her guarantees of better shopping for energy are going to come back true. Despite her bullying of EU establishments and leaders, Le Pen is hopelessly disarmed towards the European Central Bank, whose chief, former French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde, hammers residence the message that “monetary policy is not a credible answer to political instability manufactured from thin air.”

Le Pen wants extra. She wants a political explosion massive sufficient that it’ll distract voters at residence from the rising unemployment, galloping inflation and the dearth of all however probably the most rote legislative objects creeping their method by means of parliament. And so she declares, throughout a prime-time interview, that France is to carry, throughout the month, a referendum on the supremacy of EU legislation, everlasting withdrawal from the Schengen Treaty and a transfer towards “a Europe of nations.” This referendum, she insists, is simply a primary step towards a “refounding of Europe” that may “necessarily pass by a new treaty to put the unelected European Commission back in its proper place.”

Now she has Europe’s consideration. While Poland and Hungary have already superior far alongside the trail of judicial defiance, each international locations are dependent sufficient on EU funding that threats of eradicating it are sufficient to quell outrage and keep a fragile, if unsatisfactory, establishment on rule of legislation within the EU. But France is a distinct case — a founding member, the bloc’s No. 2 economic system. How do you threaten that?

According to the senior EU diplomat: “It would be a new status quo, and a resolution would have to be political in nature.” In different phrases, overlook about fines or penalties in relation to France.

The months main as much as the referendum cross in anguish, a form of phony struggle through which diplomats and Brussels bureaucrats busy themselves with duties, figuring out that none of it means a lot anymore. Everyone understands that, if the French vote “yes” to the referendum, it will likely be the top of the EU as we all know it. The credibility of the Court of Justice of the European Union will likely be badly broken, encouraging different EU leaders to comply with in France’s footsteps. More importantly, the adjustments will likely be incompatible with standing EU treaties, forcing leaders to get to work forging a brand new one which, for the primary time, wouldn’t name for an “ever-closer union” however “an alliance of European nations” through which the Commission performs a negligible function, and all the ability is within the arms of state leaders.

Before it’s ever tabled, newspapers dub this looming treaty the “anti-treaty,” or “EU-xit,” shorthand for the EU exiting from itself by way of treaty. Furthermore, given they’re satisfied there won’t be majorities to assist the transfer in most international locations — the apparent conclusion is that France should depart, or stay as an enormous irritant, gumming up the bloc’s functioning forevermore.

In the weeks main as much as the referendum, Le Pen excursions France, holding rallies at which she proclaims that “our hour of glory has arrived” invoking each historic reference out there — from Joan of Arc to the liberation of Paris by the Free French Forces — to rally the nation’s patriotic spirit. She casts the vote as a selection between “vassalization” and “servitude” and “freedom for our nation.”

The clock ticks down.

Le Pen has been in energy for seven months when the referendum is lastly held, on a wet Sunday in October.

She is sitting on the grand gilded desk within the Elysée presidential palace when the outcomes flash on her TV display.

The French have spoken, and here’s what they mentioned: “Non.”

The defeat marks the top of the start for Le Pen. Her Europe technique is in tatters — the French have determined that, in spite of everything, they’re pretty snug with the present setup. Le Pen resorts to a collection of livid tweets denouncing “agents of the deep state” performing towards the French folks. But the EU won’t ever be the identical.