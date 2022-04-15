Marine Le Pen in her own words

Just how properly are you aware Marine Le Pen?

The French far-right presidential candidate, who’s inside hanging distance of successful energy, has been lively in frontline politics since she took over management of her father’s get together in 2010.

But through the years, protecting three presidential bids and several other native campaigns, it’s simple to lose monitor of Le Pen’s positions and statements, particularly given how a lot effort she has put into softening her picture.

Not solely has she modified the title of her get together, from the National Front to the National Rally, Le Pen has additionally reversed herself on issues as vital as whether or not France ought to stay within the eurozone and whether or not or not she is an admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

To refresh recollections within the run-up to the ultimate spherical of the election on April 24, when Le Pen will face off in opposition to President Emmanuel Macron for the second time, here’s a prime 10 listing of Le Pen’s controversial pronouncements on the whole lot from France’s function within the rounding up of Jews throughout World War II to Islamic headscarves and what she would do with immigrants who search to impose “ways of life on us that are not ours.”

1. “France not responsible for the Vél’ d’Hiv”

Commenting through the 2017 presidential election on the most important deportation of Jews from France to Germany in World War II, Le Pen said: “If there are people responsible, it’s those who were in power at the time, it’s not France.” She added that she wished France’s kids “to be proud to be French again.”

In July 1942, 13,000 Jews were arrested, detained in Paris’s Vélodrome d’Hiver — or Vél’ d’Hiv — and transported to their deaths at Auschwitz in what turned France’s Nazi-aligned Vichy regime’s largest roundup of Jews. Thousands of police and civilians have been concerned of their seize.

2. “France is a university for jihadists”

Also in 2017, throughout a TV debate together with her first-round presidential rivals, Le Pen told former Prime Minister François Fillon: “The policy of the government you led was absolute nonsense. It brought the Islamists to power in Libya, it weakened the integrity of the region — now we have radical Islamism on our soil. France is a university for jihadists.”

3. “Parity is contrary to [our Republic’s] meritocracy”

Le Pen argues she is a fierce advocate of girls’s rights. “I am a feminist,” she said on French TV in March final yr, whereas fastidiously including that she “does not express hostility toward men.”

But throughout her first presidential marketing campaign in 2012, Le Pen was caught saying that “parity is contrary to [our Republic’s] meritocracy.” She then defended the declare, arguing that she was in opposition to constructive discrimination, since “reserving a share for women has perverse effects” and that doing so makes ladies themselves seem like “the quota.”

4. “There have been prayers in public spaces … it’s an occupation”

At a celebration rally in 2010, Le Pen drew condemnation after she compared Muslim road prayers in France to the Nazi occupation throughout World War II.

“Fifteen years ago we had the veil, there were more and more veils. Then there was the burqa, there were more and more burqas. And then there were prayers on the streets … now there are 10 or 15 places where a certain number of people come regularly and take up all the space,” she mentioned.

“For those who like to talk a lot about the Second World War, if it’s a question of talking about occupation … that’s an occupation of the territory,” she added, to thundering applause.

5. “The policies I represent are the policies represented by Mr Trump [and] Mr Putin”

In a 2017 interview with the BBC, Le Pen took aim at former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s austerity politics and immigration insurance policies towards Syrian refugees, saying: “She [Merkel] let 1.5 million migrants in … She imposes austerity on all the nations in Europe. And, by the way, she’s increasingly isolated, because the policies that I represent are the policies represented by Mr. [Donald] Trump, they’re represented by Mr. [Vladimir] Putin … the British people have just made it clear they want to go in that direction.”

6. “Anti-Semitism is due to the implantation of Islamism in our country”

At the peak of discussions in regards to the rise of the Islamic State in 2014, Le Pen tweeted: “Our Jewish compatriots know it, anti-Semitism is due to the implantation of Islamism in our country.”

The remark is controversial, and never solely due to France’s lengthy and complicated historical past with anti-Semitism — her get together additionally had a checkered past with anti-Jewish sentiment below her father Jean-Marie.

7. “Did you win your car in the lottery?”

While campaigning within the northern city of Hénin-Beaumont in 2012, a person of North African origin in a passing automotive noticed Le Pen and shouted: “Long live Mélenchon!” – in reference to her far-left rival Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

“Did you win your car in the lottery? Or through work?” Le Pen retorted. “Every time men shout ‘Long live Mélenchon,’ they’re Maghrebi — every time,” she later defined.

8. “The veil is not a trivial piece of cloth, it’s a marker of radicalism”

In 2019, Julien Odoul, a regional meeting consultant from Le Pen’s get together, demanded {that a} Muslim girl accompanying kids to the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté meeting constructing take away her veil. The feedback brought on a storm, with President Emmanuel Macron having to later intervene and urge individuals to not “stigmatize” Muslims.

But Le Pen doubled down and defended Odoul on Europe 1 radio, saying that the “veil is not a cap or a headband — it has been a claim, for decades now, of the Muslim Brotherhood, to veil women.”

9. “I hope we won’t find you have an offshore bank account in the Bahamas”

During the ‘Big Debate’ within the 2017 presidential election, the then National Front chief brought up rumors that her rival Macron had an offshore checking account. The claims, which started with faux paperwork unfold on Twitter through the remaining days of the marketing campaign, have been quickly debunked by a number of French media shops. “That is defamation,” Macron responded.

Le Pen’s perceived weak efficiency within the debate broken her poll ratings, and Macron went on to simply win the runoff vote.

10. “Offenders from France, in prison. The foreigners, on planes”

As she kicked off her 2022 presidential marketing campaign within the Côte d’Azur resort of Fréjus final September, Le Pen told her supporters: “We will eradicate … all those, Islamist or not, who want to impose rules and ways of life on us that are not ours. Offenders will be put out of harm’s way … offenders from France, in prison. The foreigners, on planes.”