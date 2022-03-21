Marine Le Pen to snub Zelenskyy’s speech to French parliament

PARIS — Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen received’t attend a deliberate handle by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the French parliament, she stated on French radio Monday morning.

Following speeches to the U.S. Congress and to Germany’s Bundestag, Zelenskyy is predicted to talk to French MPs Wednesday by way of video hyperlink and can little doubt obtain a standing ovation in parliament.

Le Pen, whose celebration has had long-standing ties with Russia, stated she didn’t really feel it was crucial to indicate her help for Zelenskyy. Le Pen cited “previous engagements” to justify her determination to not attend.

“I don’t particularly admire Mr. Zelenskyy,” she stated on France Info. “I think he is behaving like a head of state and it shouldn’t spark our admiration, it should be normal behavior.”

“I won’t be present, I have previous engagements that were taken long ago,” she stated. According to her public diary, Le Pen, who’s an elected MP, will as a substitute be giving interviews to the press.

With the parliamentary session on hiatus simply three weeks forward of April’s presidential election, many MPs have left the capital and are busy campaigning of their constituencies.

But Le Pen’s determination to not attend Zelenskyy’s handle reveals the hard-right candidate is treading an ambiguous line on Russia, regardless of condemning the invasion of Ukraine. Le Pen has additionally questioned the affect of the EU sanctions on Russia, warning that she didn’t need France to commit “political suicide” attributable to will increase within the costs of fuel and uncooked supplies.

For years Le Pen’s celebration defended Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime, refusing to sentence the annexation of Crimea or the poisoning of opposition chief Alexei Navalny. Le Pen herself had stated she “admired” Putin and needed France to construct stronger ties with Russia.

Le Pen insisted on the radio that her National Rally celebration had proven its help for the Ukrainian folks.

“I have expressed my solidarity for the Ukrainian people several times, and have said we should give Ukrainian refugees a decent welcome,” she stated, including that some cities run by the National Rally have been giving shelter to refugees.