Marine reservist, nurse charged with fake vaccine card scam

NEW YORK — A Marine Corps reservist who was charged in final yr’s riot on the U.S. Capitol additionally schemed with a nurse to steal, forge and promote tons of of faux coronavirus vaccination playing cards and destroy vaccine doses to faux inoculations, federal authorities stated Thursday.

Cpl. Jia Liu, 26, was launched on $250,000 bond to dwelling detention with an ankle monitor after a courtroom look Thursday. Nurse Steven Rodriguez, 27, was launched on $100,000 bond.

“By deliberately distributing fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards to the unvaccinated, the defendants put military and other communities at risk of contracting a virus that has already claimed nearly 1 million lives in this country,” Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

Liu’s lawyer, Benjamin Yaster, declined to comment. A message was left for Rodriguez’ attorney.

The defendants are charged with conspiring to commit forgery and to defraud the federal government. The charges carry the potential for up to 10 years in prison for Liu, of Queens, and Rodriguez, of suburban Long Beach.

According to an indictment, Rodriguez, who worked at a clinic on Long Island, pilfered blank COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The two men allegedly offered customers the choice of buying blank or fraudulently filled out cards, with a premium-priced option: a fake vaccination record in the New York state and city databases that are used to issue vaccine passes.

A buyer who sprung for the add-on would go to the clinic, where Rodriguez would dispose of a dose of vaccine, forge a card and make a phony entry into the databases, the indictment said.

Covering their tracks by referring to “gift cards,” “Cardi Bs,” “Christmas cards” and “Pokemon cards,” Liu and Rodriguez conducted the scam through encrypted messaging apps and social media and instructed buyers to mask online payments as “consultancy” or “Korean BBQ,” the indictment said.

“I need to make an appointment for you with my buddy who will destroy a vial, scan your ID and give you a Band-Aid,” Liu informed one contact in a message final May, the indictment stated.

It stated a few of the faux playing cards went to Liu’s fellow Marine reservists, following a Pentagon order in August that each one members of the army be vaccinated.

The scheme finally concerned over 300 ill-gotten vaccination playing cards and over 70 faux database entries, in line with prosecutors.

The Marine Corps “is aware of the situation, and we are fully cooperating with federal authorities,” Lieutenant Colonel Craig W. Thomas stated in an announcement.

He stated the Marines had already taken steps towards administratively separating Liu earlier than Thursday’s arrest. Administrative separation is a army time period that is akin to firing within the civilian world.

Liu was charged this previous fall with climbing by means of a damaged window into the Capitol in the course of the Jan. 6, 2021, revolt that delayed Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Security cameras recorded Liu getting into the constructing, in line with a legal grievance.

In that case, he has pleaded not responsible to misdemeanor prices together with getting into a restricted constructing and disorderly conduct.