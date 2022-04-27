Marine veteran Trevor Reed released from Russian prison as part of prisoner exchange

LONDON — Trevor Reed, a former Marine from Texas who had been held in a Russian jail, has been launched as a part of a world prisoner alternate, in response to statements from the White House and Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

“Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly,” President Joe Biden mentioned in an announcement. “Trevor, a former U.S. Marine, is free from Russian detention. I heard in the voices of Trevor’s parents how much they’ve worried about his health and missed his presence. And I was delighted to be able to share with them the good news about Trevor’s freedom.”

Reed was exchanged for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, a convicted drug trafficker, Russian officers mentioned. Entering into negotiations with Russian officers for Reed’s launch “required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly,” Biden mentioned.

“His protected return is a testomony to the precedence my Administration locations on bringing residence Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained overseas,” he said. “We received’t cease till Paul Whelan and others be a part of Trevor within the loving arms of household and pals.”

This is a growing story. Please test again for updates.