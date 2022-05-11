Mario Batali Found Not Guilty in Sexual Assault Trial

Only two witnesses testified through the trial, each for the prosecution. Ms. Tene, 32, who works within the software program business, spent a lot of the first day on the stand, describing her encounter with Mr. Batali late one night at Towne Stove and Spirits, a bar within the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston that has since closed.

Mr. Batali noticed her surreptitiously shoot a photograph of him from a number of seats away on the bar, then invited her to take some footage with him, she mentioned. As the photograph session started, she testified, so did the pressured kissing and groping.

The solely different witness known as was a pal of Ms. Tene’s, Rachel Buckley, 37. She mentioned Ms. Tene despatched her an image of Mr. Batali the night time of their encounter, together with texts that described him as showing extraordinarily drunk however didn’t point out his grabbing her. Details of the groping and kisses from Mr. Batali got here up in subsequent conversations, Ms. Buckley testified.

Much of the proof within the trial got here from two years’ price of Ms. Tene’s textual content messages, which generally confirmed her being flippant about promoting the pictures or getting cash from Mr. Batali. They revealed incidents during which she lied to get out of a gymnasium membership and, in an effort to keep away from jury obligation, instructed one other court docket that she was clairvoyant. Once she was seated on that jury, she violated court docket guidelines by looking out the defendant’s background and texting a pal that she thought he was responsible.

The choose famous these incidents and her disregard for the courts, along with pictures from the night time on the bar that confirmed her smiling after her first encounter with Mr. Batali. Three minutes later, she took one other spherical of selfies with the chef.

“Her reaction or lack thereof to the alleged assault is telling,” the choose mentioned.

Just earlier than he dominated, Judge Stanton additionally admonished Mr. Batali. “His conduct and his appearance and his demeanor were not befitting of a public person of his stature at that time,” he mentioned. “It is a lesson for all of those people in public or celebrity positions.”