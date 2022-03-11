Mariupol children’s hospital bombing one of many attacks on medical facilities since Russian invasion, WHO says

The metropolis in southeastern Ukraine has been besieged by Russian forces for days, its trapped residents compelled to shelter underground, soften snow for water and scavenge for meals. Now, even a hospital caring for pregnant girls, newborns and kids will not be protected.

Mariupol’s hospital wasn’t the one youngsters’s medical facility that was broken by Russian forces on Wednesday. Two hospitals in Zhytomyr, west of the capital, Kyiv, had their home windows blown out in a Russian airstrike on a thermal energy plant and civilian constructing within the metropolis, the mayor mentioned. One of them was a youngsters’s hospital. There have been no casualties and everybody was in a bomb shelter, in keeping with town’s mayor, Serhii Sukhomlyn.

But previously two weeks Russian forces have repeatedly struck medical services in Ukraine, prompting claims they’re being systematically focused, regardless of Russian denials.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there have been 24 verified assaults on well being care services in Ukraine up to now.

“These attacks have led to at least 12 deaths and 17 injuries. At least 8 of the injured and 2 of the killed were verified to be health workers. The attacks took place between 24 February and 8 March,” WHO mentioned Thursday.

“WHO strongly condemns these attacks. Attacks on health care violate international law and endanger lives. Even in times of conflict, we must protect the sanctity and safety of health care, a fundamental human right,” it mentioned in an electronic mail to CNN.

A CNN crew in Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, noticed sufferers — together with sick youngsters — take cowl in a hospital’s underground bomb shelter as air raid sirens wailed.

Stass, 12 years previous and closely bandaged, was unaware that his father was not with him within the hospital at that second as a result of he was burying the boy’s mom and sister. “I was in the neighbor’s basement when the bomb hit the roof on my side,” he mentioned. “We ran to my granny’s house. Another hit there. My arm is broken. My dad and neighbor brought me here. I was in a coma for two days.”

In a late-night video handle Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the Mariupol hospital bombing as an “atrocity” and “proof of a genocide of Ukrainians,” as he renewed his calls on Western leaders to ascertain a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

He additionally known as on Russia to elucidate why it was finishing up strikes on hospitals. “Why were they a threat to the Russian Federation? What kind of country is the Russian Federation that is afraid of hospitals, afraid of maternity wards and destroys them?” he mentioned.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday alleged with out proof the bombed hospital in Mariupol was the unconventional Azov battalion’s base and that each one sufferers and nurses had left. Later on Thursday, a Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson denied in a briefing that Russia had shelled the maternity hospital in any respect, calling it a “provocation.”

Lavrov mentioned Russia knowledgeable the UN Security Council assembly about this a couple of days earlier than the assault. The Azov battalion is built-in into the Ukrainian armed forces however was previously an impartial ultra-nationalist militia.

“On March 7 or 6, I don’t remember exactly now, but at the meeting of the UN Security Council, our delegation presented facts that this maternity hospital had long been captured by the Azov battalion and other radicals,” Lavrov mentioned.

“All the women in labor, all the nurses, in general, all the staff was driven out of there,” Lavrov added.

Video from the hospital after the bombing clearly confirmed there have been each sufferers and employees there, together with pregnant girls.

A ‘dire and determined’ scenario

The Mariupol hospital assault has sparked a flurry of worldwide condemnation, with French authorities spokesperson Gabriel Attal calling it “inhumane” and “unjustifiable” in feedback Thursday.

“I want to say in the name of the French government that the strike by Russia against Mariupol’s pediatric hospital was inhumane and cowardly. It’s women, children, healthcare workers who were targeted, it’s unjustifiable,” he mentioned in an interview with French radio station RTL.

Calling once more for a ceasefire in Ukraine, Attal predicted the worst was but to return within the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson additionally condemned the strike in Mariupol, saying: “There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenseless.”

The United Nations mentioned it was following up “urgently” on “shocking reports” of the bombing of the hospital.

“It bears reminding that we have called, WHO has called for an immediate halt to attacks on health care, hospitals, health care workers, ambulances — none of these should ever, ever be a target,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric mentioned Wednesday.

The humanitarian disaster in Ukraine “continues to deteriorate rapidly,” Dujarric added. More than 2.2 million individuals have crossed worldwide borders escaping Ukraine for the reason that invasion started, Dujarric mentioned.

In Mariupol itself, the scenario is turning into “increasingly dire and desperate,” the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mentioned Thursday.

It warned that “hundreds of thousands of people have no food, water, heat, electricity, or medical care,” and mentioned that “people urgently need respite from violence and humanitarian aid.”

“All the shops and pharmacies were looted four to five days ago. Some people still have food but I’m not sure for how long it will last,” the deputy head of sub-delegation of ICRC Sasha Volkov mentioned in a interview recorded Wednesday and printed on the ICRC web site.

Many individuals in Mariupol have reported having no meals for youngsters, Volkov mentioned. “People started to attack each other for food. People started to ruin someone’s car to take the gasoline out.”

Disturbing footage from an Associated Press photographer confirmed our bodies being lowered into a mass grave within the metropolis on Wednesday, some encased in physique baggage however others apparently wrapped solely in blankets.

At least 1,300 civilians have been killed in Mariupol for the reason that Russian invasion started, an adviser to town’s mayor mentioned Wednesday. CNN can not independently confirm these casualty figures.

Zelensky warned Russian propagandists they “will be held responsible for complicity with war crimes” in a video message Thursday.

“Russian citizens will hate you for consistently lying to them for many years. When they will feel the consequences of your lies, feel with their wallets, their dwindling opportunities, with the stolen futures of the Russian children,” he mentioned, including that the aggressor additionally pays a value in warfare.

His warning got here after Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova on Wednesday known as for a “new model” of investigative efforts to sort out alleged warfare crimes in Ukraine.

And for these making an attempt desperately to flee Russian assaults, evacuation efforts proceed to be fragile and fleeting. Efforts to evacuate 1000’s of civilians trapped in Mariupol have up to now been thwarted. Ukrainian officers have accused Russian forces of violating agreed pauses in hostilities.

The Ukrainian authorities mentioned Thursday it was opening evacuation corridors in a number of components of the nation. As of 10 a.m. native time it was unclear whether or not the corridors — designed to permit civilians to flee to safer areas — had been agreed with Russia or worldwide humanitarian businesses.

Meanwhile, a gathering between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Lavrov in Turkey ended Thursday with out an settlement reached on evacuation corridors or a ceasefire, Kuleba mentioned.

At a information convention following the assembly, Kuleba mentioned he had raised the prospect of building a hall to permit civilians to flee from the besieged metropolis of Mariupol however “unfortunately Minister Lavrov was not in a position to commit himself to it.”